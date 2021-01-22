Atrium top executive Woods gained 9% boost in 2020 total compensation to $7.9 million

With Charlotte being the largest city in the U.S. without a four-year medical school, the establishment of such a facility has been a long-sought goal of Charlotte civic and elected officials.

"Without question, this year has brought a seismic shift across our landscape that has allowed us new opportunities to re-think, re-shape and re-form the ways in which we care for those in our communities," according to the statement.

"As Atrium Health aspires to be a nationally leading academic healthcare system that will guide the healthcare field as it goes through the most transformative period in our lifetime, the executive team has guided and directed the system with skilled and steady leadership."

The board, as does its counterparts with Wake Forest Baptist, Novant and Cone Health, said it sets executive compensation based primarily on "industry-standard best practices for well-governed tax-exempt organizations," and that it used third-party expert advisors to review the total compensation program.

"Compensation for Atrium Health’s top-10 executives equates to less than 1% of total compensation for all teammates," the board said.