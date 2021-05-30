Atrium unveils $500 million 'Giving Hope' philanthropic campaign

In October, Atrium became the parent organization of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

The key element of that combination is the commitment to build a Wake Forest School of Medicine campus on a 20-acre site in the midtown Charlotte area.

Atrium has not disclosed how much it will spend on the medical school, but Woods has said the “total cost is evolving as we look at other partners who want to plant a flag here.”

Construction is scheduled to begin in the first quarter. It would be the second campus for the Wake Forest medical school when it opens in the fall of 2024.

"Our philanthropy teams will work together to help bring the second (medical) campus to life, and that will make a strong social impact on our students and communities," Atrium said.

Atrium officials did not cite any new projects related to the campaign affecting local Wake Forest Baptist facilities or Winston-Salem.

Atrium has committed to making $3.4 billion in planned capital and academic investments for Wake Forest Baptist and its communities through 2030.