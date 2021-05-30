Atrium unveils $500 million 'Giving Hope' philanthropic campaign

Atrium Health has unveiled a $500 million philanthropic campaign in what it is touting as the largest in the history of Charlotte.
The goal of the "Giving Hope" campaign between now and 2027 is raising funds "to strengthen communities, transform facilities and advance healing through enhanced medical research and education."
The focus, as would be expected, is on Atrium's hometown.
The campaign already has raised nearly $75 million during the so-called "quiet phase." Hugh McColl, former Bank of America Corp. chairman and chief executive, is serving as campaign chairman.
“Great change is upon us,” Eugene Woods, Atrium's president and chief executive, said in a statement.
“There is no better time than now at Atrium Health to reinvent ourselves as a system that not only cares, but educates … that not only innovates, but impacts … that not only leads, but transforms.”
McColl called the Giving Hope campaign "a once-in-a-lifetime endeavor for our city."
"The outcomes created by this ambitious campaign will make a tremendous, positive impact for the next half century and beyond, with an emphasis on the four pillars of social impact, education, research and patient-centered facilities.”
In October, Atrium became the parent organization of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
The key element of that combination is the commitment to build a Wake Forest School of Medicine campus on a 20-acre site in the midtown Charlotte area.
Atrium has not disclosed how much it will spend on the medical school, but Woods has said the “total cost is evolving as we look at other partners who want to plant a flag here.”
Construction is scheduled to begin in the first quarter. It would be the second campus for the Wake Forest medical school when it opens in the fall of 2024.
"Our philanthropy teams will work together to help bring the second (medical) campus to life, and that will make a strong social impact on our students and communities," Atrium said.
Atrium officials did not cite any new projects related to the campaign affecting local Wake Forest Baptist facilities or Winston-Salem.
Atrium has committed to making $3.4 billion in planned capital and academic investments for Wake Forest Baptist and its communities through 2030.
About $2.8 billion would be spent on improved facilities. The remaining $600 million will include a new $150 million academic endowment and a $70 million Academic Enrichment Fund to accelerate academic plans.
Expansion of educational programs, biomedical research, clinical trials and life-saving treatments are planned.
The key elements are:
* A $450 million tower for the main Ardmore campus with a completion goal of the end of 2025.
The tower will house an emergency department, operating rooms and intensive-care unit and would be built atop an existing parking deck. It will feature new operating rooms with adult intensive care units, along with radiology, pathology and other related services.
* A new Brenner Children’s Hospital outpatient center in the Triad, representing an investment of at least $30 million. A site for the proposed 45,000- to 50,000-square-foot multi-level building has not been determined.
* An eye institute in the southern district of Innovation Quarter that is projected to serve about 90,000 patients annually.
“Support from this (Giving Hope) campaign will make us better, collectively,” said Dr. Julie Ann Freischlag, who serves as chief executive of Wake Forest Baptist Health, medical school dean and chief academic officer for Atrium.
The campaign will provide multiple opportunities to support the school, from naming gifts to fund capital projects and distinguished faculty chair positions, to scholarship funding for undergrads, medical students, residencies and medical fellowships.
