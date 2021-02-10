Atrium unveils images of planned Wake Forest medical school in Charlotte

Atrium Health Inc. unveiled more details about its planned Wake Forest School of Medicine in Charlotte at a quarterly meeting Tuesday of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority.

The main update that Eugene Woods, Atrium's president and chief executive, presented to the authority's Board of Commissioners was new artist renderings of the campus, which is to feature a seven-story main building.

Woods said Atrium expects to reveal the potential campus site in March. The initial goal was to debut the Charlotte medical school campus in 2021 or 2022.

With Charlotte being the largest city in the U.S. without a four-year medical school, the establishment of such a facility has been a long-sought goal of Charlotte civic and elected officials.

The system, which became the parent company of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in October, has not disclosed the capital investment for the medical school.

The latest rendering offers an outside view of the campus that includes a large tower and a fountain area.

The Charlotte Observer reported Wednesday that the COVID-19 pandemic has led to changes in some infrastructure and operational plans.