Atrium unveils images of planned Wake Forest medical school in Charlotte

Atrium Health Inc. unveiled more details about its planned Wake Forest School of Medicine in Charlotte at a quarterly meeting Tuesday of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority.
The main update that Eugene Woods, Atrium's president and chief executive, presented to the authority's Board of Commissioners was new artist renderings of the campus, which is to feature a seven-story main building.
Woods said Atrium expects to reveal the potential campus site in March. The initial goal was to debut the Charlotte medical school campus in 2021 or 2022.
With Charlotte being the largest city in the U.S. without a four-year medical school, the establishment of such a facility has been a long-sought goal of Charlotte civic and elected officials.
The system, which became the parent company of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in October, has not disclosed the capital investment for the medical school.
The latest rendering offers an outside view of the campus that includes a large tower and a fountain area.
The Charlotte Observer reported Wednesday that the COVID-19 pandemic has led to changes in some infrastructure and operational plans.
For example, Woods noted that Atrium is developing telehealth strategies and simulation training for students.
In August, Woods cited a study conducted by Pittsburgh health-care consultant Tripp Umbach that estimated the Charlotte medical school "could help generate more than 20,000 high-paying jobs and have a $2.5 billion economic impact" by 2040.
Woods said the medical school could have 1,600 educators and 3,200 “learners.”
"Together, we will create a 'Silicon Valley for Healthcare,' where innovation meets broad clinical expertise," the presentation said.
There has been local concern that the Charlotte medical school campus could eventually draw resources from the Winston-Salem campus or even lure the medical school itself from Winston-Salem.
Dr. Julie Ann Freischlag, chief executive of Wake Forest Baptist and the medical school dean, said on April 10, 2019, that she and the majority of the existing medical school faculty would remain in Winston-Salem and that the Charlotte medical school would gain new faculty and use providers within the Atrium hospital system.
Wake Forest Baptist’s physical infrastructure in Winston-Salem is projected to remain mostly unchanged, and the combined Atrium is projected to expand in the downtown Innovation Quarter.
The systems have touted forming a Silicon Valley-type innovation corridor between the two cities, with Wake Forest Baptist and the medical school becoming “the academic core of Atrium.”
The system said it will usher in "a new era of health care ... with a strategic combination built to address the biggest challenges facing health care and the populations it serves."
