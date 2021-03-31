Attractive nuisance bill advances in N.C. House amid skepticism

The bill defines a body of water as a “pool of water, pond, stream, creek, river, lake, reservoir ... having a primary use as a wildlife habitat, a wildlife conservation source, a wildlife water source, irrigation source or water place for livestock and farm animals.”

Zachary said HB228 has been tweaked “to apply now to farm ponds and wildlife type ponds that have not been made ‘attractive’ by improvements.”

The current law is focused foremost on children who trespass because they are attracted by something artificially created on the property, such as a man-made pond or lake.

The current law makes the property owner subject to liability if they knew children were likely to trespass; there was an “unreasonable risk” of injury or death; the child did not know they were at risk by trespassing; and the property owner “failed to exercise reasonable care to eliminate the danger or otherwise protect the injured child.”

“This bill just says that if you have a pond used for farm purposes or wildlife and you have made no improvements to attract trespassers, then you just aren’t liable for injury to trespassers,” Zachary said.

However, Rep. Deb Butler, D-New Hanover, said during the Judiciary 3 meeting that she believes HB228 “is a terrible policy move.”