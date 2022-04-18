 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Austrian, U.S. apprenticeship program signed at Egger

Egger Wood Products will be investing $50 million next year for an additional lamination line and new recycling center at its Lexington manufacturing plant.

Egger Wood Products’s Linwood manufacturing plant was the host site last week for a ceremonial signing of a memorandum of understanding between Austria and the United States for a new international partnership on apprenticeship and technical education.

Marty Walsh, the U.S. Labor Secretary, participated in the signing that’s part of the department’s Good Jobs Initiative. There are similar MOUs with Germany and Switzerland. Also signing the Austrian MOU was Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona.

The goal is to expand apprenticeships among Austrian companies and Austrian-invested companies in the U.S. that support job creation through direct Austrian foreign investment and high-quality training programs for high school and college students.

In December, Egger said it is proceeding with the next expansion of its Linwood manufacturing plant, adding up to 40 jobs and spending $50 million to build a recycling center and add another production line.

The Austrian company announced plans in July 2017 for its $700 million, 1-million-square-foot plant, which opened in September 2020. It makes particleboard and thermally fused laminate at the plant.

Egger said the latest capital investment will be made up of $30 million for the recycling center and $20 million for the planned third production line projected to be operational by the end of 2022.

