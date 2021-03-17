Autism, muscadine, attractive nuisance bills advance in state House

House Bill 228

House Bill 228 is titled “Attractive Nuisances,” with Rep. Lee Zachary as primary sponsor. The bill now goes to the Judiciary 3 committee.

Property owners would be subject to liability for a death or injury involving a body of water only if they had enhanced the property, such as adding a sandy beach, a pier or other manmade element.

The bill defines a body of water as a “pool of water, pond, stream, creek, river, lake, reservoir ... having a primary use as a wildlife habitat, a wildlife conservation source, a wildlife water source, irrigation source or water place for livestock and farm animals.”

Zachary said HB228 has been tweaked “to apply now to farm ponds and wildlife type ponds that have not been made ‘attractive’ by improvements.”

The current law is focused foremost on children who trespass because they are attracted by something artificially created on the property, such as a man-made pond or lake.

The current law makes the property owner subject to liability if they knew children were likely to trespass; there was an “unreasonable risk” of injury or death; the child did not know they were at risk by trespassing; and the property owner “failed to exercise reasonable care to eliminate the danger or otherwise protect the injured child.”

