Autism, muscadine, attractive nuisance bills advance in state House

Three N.C. House bills sponsored by Triad Republican legislators moved forward at the committee level Wednesday.
House Bill 91, titled "Reduce Regulations to Help Children with autism," has advanced the furthest by clearing the House Rules and Operations committee Wednesday.
It is expected to be heard on the House floor as soon as Wednesday's afternoon session.
Meanwhile, the House Agriculture committee recommended House Bill 136, which would require all of North Carolina’s public schools, colleges and universities to offer students muscadine grape juice.
Also clearing the Agriculture committee was House Bill 228, which would make more property owners exempt from some trespassing liabilities.
A companion autism bill, Senate Bill 103, cleared the Senate on Tuesday and has been sent to the House for consideration.
Both bills would license behavioral analysts who provide treatment to children with autism.
The bills have powerful primary sponsors in House majority leader John Bell IV, R-Johnston, and Senate Majority Whip Jim Perry, R-Lenoir. Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, is a co-primary sponsor of HB91.
Under current state regulations, qualified behavioral analysts must operate under the supervision of licensed psychologists, according to a statement from bill sponsors.
Both bills would create a five-member state Behavioral Analysis Board that would be able to issue and revoke the licenses of applicants. Licenses would be valid for two years and subject to renewal.
Applicants would have to be at least age 18, pass a criminal history record check, pass the board’s Certified Behavior Analyst examination, and have active status with the board. There would be a $250 application fee and a $200 renewal fee.
House Bill 136
House Bill 136 has Rep. Julia Howard, R-Davie, as lead primary sponsor. It goes to the Rules and Operations committee.
The bill would require the State Board of Education, local boards of education and charter schools to mandate that all public K-12 schools provide muscadine grape juice.
Not only would the schools’ nutrition and lunch programs have to offer muscadine grape juice, but also school vending machines.
Public community colleges and universities would be required to offer muscadine grape juice in on-campus vending machines.
If HB136 is signed into law, the mandate would begin with the 2021-22 school year.
Muscadine grape juice would be added to the state’s “Got to be NC” farm-to-school marketing program. The Scuppernong grape, a variation of the muscadine grape, is the state’s official fruit.
House Bill 228
House Bill 228 is titled “Attractive Nuisances,” with Rep. Lee Zachary as primary sponsor. The bill now goes to the Judiciary 3 committee.
Property owners would be subject to liability for a death or injury involving a body of water only if they had enhanced the property, such as adding a sandy beach, a pier or other manmade element.
The bill defines a body of water as a “pool of water, pond, stream, creek, river, lake, reservoir ... having a primary use as a wildlife habitat, a wildlife conservation source, a wildlife water source, irrigation source or water place for livestock and farm animals.”
Zachary said HB228 has been tweaked “to apply now to farm ponds and wildlife type ponds that have not been made ‘attractive’ by improvements.”
The current law is focused foremost on children who trespass because they are attracted by something artificially created on the property, such as a man-made pond or lake.
The current law makes the property owner subject to liability if they knew children were likely to trespass; there was an “unreasonable risk” of injury or death; the child did not know they were at risk by trespassing; and the property owner “failed to exercise reasonable care to eliminate the danger or otherwise protect the injured child.”
