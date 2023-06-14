Avelo Airlines said Wednesday it has debuted non-stop flights from Raleigh-Durham International Airport to Memphis, Tenn., and Rochester, N.Y.

Avelo is the only airline offering nonstop service to those cities on Mondays and Fridays. One-way fares start at $39 to Memphis. Customers can make reservations at AveloAir.com.

Avelo is scheduled to begin Mondays and Wednesdays nonstop service between RDU and Manchester, N.H. on June 21, and to Melbourne, Fla., on June 23.

Avelo also said it will begin daily nonstop service to New Haven, Conn., on Sept. 12, as well as offering thrice-weekly service to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Orlando, Fla. The airline is adding Mondays to its schedule on Sept. 11, as well as on Thursdays and Saturdays.

When the Melbourne services begins, Avelo’s RDU network will expand to 11 nonstop destinations, including seven Florida routes.