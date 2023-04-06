Avelo Airlines announced Thursday it will begin offering nonstop service between Raleigh-Durham International Airport and Melbourne, Fla., on June 23
Avelo said it will be the only airline serving RDU with nonstop flights to Florida’s Space Coast.
The twice-weekly service to Melbourne Orlando International Airport will be on Mondays and Fridays utilizing Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft. The airline is offering introductory one-way fares starting at $29. Reservations can be made at AveloAir.com.
When the Melbourne services begins, Avelo’s RDU network will expand to 11 nonstop destinations, including seven Florida routes.
336-727-7376
@rcraverWSJ