Avelo Airlines expanding RDU flight schedule to Florida

Avelo Airlines, based in Connecticut, said Thursday it is expanding its nonstop flight schedule at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Feb. 2 by adding six Florida destinations.

The destinations are airports in Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, Sarasota-Bradenton,Tampa and West Palm Beach. Avelo would become the only airline serving Fort Myers, Sarasota-Bradenton and West Palm Beach nonstop from RDU.

Avelo is offering a $29* introductory fare between RDU and Orlando, as well as a $39* introductory fare between RDU and its other five Florida destinations. The introductory fares are available at AveloAir.com.

There will be four flights weekly from RDU to Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Tampa, as well as three flights weekly to Fort Myers, Sarasota-Bradenton and West Palm Beach.

Avelo also said it is establishing its fifth operational base in the U.S. at RDU. The base is projected to open by Feb. 16 to be serve by two Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft.

Avelo plans to base up to seven aircraft at RDU and create at least 50 jobs at the airport.

For more information about Avelo career opportunities, go to AveloAir.com/Careers.