Avelo Airlines is expanding its service at Raleigh-Durham International Airport by adding a second Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft and three new nonstop destinations in Manchester, N.H., Memphis, Tenn., and Rochester, N.Y.

The additional routes expands Avelo’s U.S. network to 40 destinations.

Introductory one-way fares from RDU start at $39. Memphis and Rochester service will begin on June 14 and Manchester service will begin June 21. All three routes will operate twice weekly.

Avelo launched its RDU service on Feb. 23 at Terminal 1. It has 50 employees linked to RDU service. The plan is adding 35 employees with the new flights.

When the three new destinations began, Avelo will offer 10 from RDU counting Tweed-New Haven Airport in Connecticut and six Florida cities: Bradenton, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, Sarasota, Tampa and West Palm Beach.