Aviation boom? Hopes high, though skepticism remains, as Triad lands startup aircraft maker Boom Supersonic

First in flight to future of flight: It’s a catchy 60,000-foot vision for the local and state officials touting Boom Supersonic’s commitment to invest $500 million in a Triad “superfactory” and create at least 1,761 jobs by 2030.
But amid the celebratory mood and hearty fist bumps for landing the project at Piedmont Triad International Airport, there was the faint whiff of skepticism present.
During the announcement of the project on Wednesday, economic and elected officials were posed, whether subtly or directly, with a key question:
Is Boom too good to be true?
Construction of the aviation facility is slated to begin later this year, with the takeoff of Boom’s first commercial flight projected for 2029. Officials have dedicated about $116.2 million in local and state incentives to the company.
Boom is widely seen as a promising aircraft manufacturer — though still one without a proven product.
The last major venture into civilian supersonic flight, the Concorde, lasted from 1976-2003. Concorde, developed jointly by the British and French governments, offered a 3 ½-hour flight from New York City to London at an average flight cost of $9,000, which made it a symbol of speed and luxury.
However. an Air France jet crash on July 25, 2000, after takeoff from Paris, killed all 109 individuals on board and four on the ground. After flights were grounded for more than a year, the Concorde never recovered from the fatal crash.
A state Commerce Department report on the Boom project determined the operational hub could bolster the North Carolina economy by $32.3 billion over the 20 years of the state’s $87.2 million Job Development Investment grant agreement.
Gov. Roy Cooper addressed the uncertainty Wednesday, expressing confidence in both Boom and Toyota Motor North America, which announced a similar job commitment in December for an electric vehicle battery plant at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite near Liberty.
“We feel good about the fact that this company has a lot of orders already,” Cooper said of Boom. Boom said its order book, including purchases and options, stands at 70 aircraft. That includes United Airlines, Japan Airlines and the U.S. Air Force.
“Seeing companies around the globe that have invested in (Boom), believing it has a great future, it made us feel secure,” Cooper said. “We feel it will be a success.”
Cooper said he was not surprised that Boom chose PTI Airport and the Triad “given their reputation for advanced manufacturing.”
“This will be so different from the Concorde because they are taking advantage of this new, sustainable technology,” Cooper said.
“We are now getting in on the cutting edge with Boom, just as we are with the EV batteries with Toyota.”
The Boom commitment to PTI Airport comes as the aviation industry “enters a growth mode as it begins to put the pandemic in the rear-view mirror,” said John H. Boyd, founder and principal with global site-selection firm The Boyd Co. of Boca Raton, Fla.
“Boom has the potential to be a transformative project for the Triad, not unlike what the Pratt & Whitney (manufacturing) win for Asheville will mean for Western North Carolina,” Boyd said. Pratt & Whitney, a division of Raytheon Technologies Corp., pledged in October 2020 to create 800 jobs and spend $650 million on capital investment by 2027 on a 1-million-square-foot, high-tech engine turbine airfoil production facility in Asheville.
“It is important to note that with Boom and Honda operating in the market, the Triad will be in an enviable position to attract additional aerospace industry investment and jobs in the months and years ahead,” Boyd said.
Blake Scholl, founder and CEO of Boom Supersonic, said the selection of PTI Airport for the operational hub “is a significant step forward in bringing sustainable supersonic air travel to passengers and airlines.”
“With some of the country’s best and brightest aviation talent, key suppliers, and the state of North Carolina’s continued support, Boom is confident that Greensboro will emerge as the world’s supersonic manufacturing hub.”
Why Boom Supersonic?
An accompanying question: Why does the promise of resurrecting trans-Atlantic and trans-Pacific supersonic flight lie with a private manufacturer just seven years old, rather than global giants Airbus and Boeing?
The best answer for Airbus is that the company is currently not interested in supersonic aircraft.
In June, Airbus executives said in a media presentation that they do not plan to prioritize supersonic planes.
SimplyFlying.com quoted Phillppe Munn, Airbus’ executive vice president for programs and service, as saying “when you fight for the next generation (of aircraft), zero emissions, and so on, you make it part of your priority and part of your DNA.”
“Supersonic is not one of those priorities (at Airbus). That’s my only comment.”
Meanwhile, Boeing’s plans to invest in supersonic aircraft manufacturer Aerion ended when Aerion was shut down in May after 17 years of research and development toward a Mach 1.4, 10-passenger supersonic business jet failed to yield a proven product.
Meanwhile, Boom was featured in a Nov. 21 segment on CBS’ “60 Minutes“ that focused on the potential for private airplane manufacturers to revive supersonic passenger travel.
It also has been cited in recent months in similar supersonic travel reports by BBC, CNN, Fortune, New York Times, Reuters, The Economist and Washington Post.
“Latest estimates by Boeing indicate that there are well over 900 airplanes today that are over 25 years old,” Boyd said.
“By the mid-2020’s, more than 500 airplanes a year will reach 25 years of age, fueling a robust retirement wave. Over 40% of the new airplanes will be needed to cover replacement alone.
“Some of this new demand will be met in the supersonic arena by companies like Boom.”
Notable partners
Boom’s stature in the airline industry gained a major boost in June when it reached an agreement with United Airlines to produce 15 Overture airplanes by 2029 with an option for another 35.
The deal for the 15 Overtures is valued at $3 billion, according to BusinessInsider.com. The agreement is contingent on Overture meeting “United’s demanding safety, operating and sustainability requirements.”
“Boom’s vision for the future of commercial aviation, combined with the industry’s most robust route network in the world, will give business and leisure travelers access to a stellar flight experience,” United chief executive Scott Kirby said in June.
In addition, Boom has said it is working with the U.S. Air Force for government applications of Overture. XB-1, a demonstrator aircraft, rolled out in 2020.
The company said Jan. 11 that it has expanded its Strategic Funding Increase contract with the U.S. Air Force. The contract is valued at up to $60 million and involves the Air Force’s innovation arm, AFWERX, and its AFVentures division. Those entities are focused on accelerating commercial technologies.
Cooper said he is encouraged by the sustainable, clean-energy efforts of Boom for air flight and Toyota for passenger electric vehicles.
“The Toyota plant means our state will play a significant role in the future of cars and trucks,” Cooper said.
With Boom, “we’re launching the future of flight ... connect the world at record speed with the least damage to our environment.”
“As we emerge from this pandemic, as we battle climate change, as we reap the prosperity at the cutting edge of the clean energy economy, North Carolina is ready to soar.”
Aerotropolis puzzle piece
Local and state economic and elected officials view Boom as a key piece toward fulfilling the potential of a decades-old Triad aerotropolis dream.
Most companies with operations near an aerotropolis tend to make or distribute time-sensitive products or services, such as pharmaceutical, apparel, health-care and perishable-products.
“This announcement by Boom Supersonic is decades in the making and further positions the Carolina Core as the premier transportation technology hub in the country,” said Stan Kelly, who is stepping down in May as Piedmont Triad Partnership president.
“Our aviation and aerospace assets are key differentiators of the Carolina Core and are driving growth throughout the region. Companies like Collins Aerospace, Honda Aircraft Co. and HAECO Americas employ thousands in innovative design, maintenance and manufacturing jobs.
“These jobs pay higher-than-average manufacturing wages and raise the economic prosperity of the region.
Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University, said it is “reasonable” to project a supplier and other indirect job creation equal or exceeding the potential Boom workforce.
“There are two multiplier effects — one from suppliers, and the other from the jobs created by the spending of the new income in the region,” Walden said.
Boyd said Boom could solidify — along with the Toyota Motor North America electric vehicle battery plant at the Greensboro-Randolph megasite — the Triad’s reputation as a national and international advanced-manufacturing hub.
“The significant advancement in batteries, electric motors and other systems now found in electric cars — as well as hundreds of millions of dollars already in aviation applications — have brought electric technology much closer to commercial take-off after years of research,” Boyd said.
“By 2035, investment bank UBS estimates that the aviation industry will be 25% hybrid or fully electric. The move to electric will address fuel costs, which are one of the largest, most variable airline expenses, representing between 12% and 20% of total expenses.
Boyd said that while the electric battery focus is understandably on the Toyota plant, Boyd said battery technology “is the key to electric commercial aviation as it is in the auto industry.”
“Large commercial aircraft likely aren’t going electric anytime soon, but aviation giant Airbus is considering going hybrid for a next-generation passenger jet.”
With Boom and Toyota on their way, Boyd said the Triad “may find itself as a national player in the nascent EV industry — both on the ground and in the air.”
Marriage of convenience
It’s not surprising that Boom and PTI found each other.
Boom officials determined during its two-year search for the superfactory site would not lend itself economically to leasing space at a major international airport on the East or West Coast.
The cost of doing business, particularly attracting production workers, research and development specialist, and engineers, would be significant higher than the average annual wage of $68,792 projected at the PTI facility.
Many of those major metro airports are focused primarily, if not foremost, on passenger and commercial services, rather than aviation manufacturing, maintenance and repair operations such as at PTI.
Kathy Savitt, Boom’s president and chief business officer, said she understands the sentiment of Boom wanting to be a big fish in a small pond, whether at PTI or finalists Greenville, S.C., or Jacksonville, Fla.
Yet, she stressed that Greensboro and the Triad “checked all the boxes” of its search criteria, which company officials thought “would be a really tall order for anyone to be able to accomplish.”
Those criteria included “a location with an excellent talent pool, good schools and a strong infrastructure. A place where our employees would enjoy a high quality of life.”
“We need to be close to the coast (a 30-minute subsonic flight for Overture) for supersonic testing which happens over water.”
Most of all, Savitt said, “we wanted to find a community who wanted to share our passion for our supersonic future.”
“It became clear that the Piedmont Triad was absolutely the best place,” Savitt said.
Boom demonstrated an awareness of the Triad’s aviation heritage during its wrap-up presentation video in which it featured a nice tip-of-the-hat recognition of Thomas Davis’ founding of Piedmont Airlines in 1948 being a connector to the Boom superfactory.
Mark Owens, president and chief executive of Greater Winston-Salem Inc., called the Boom plant “a regional win for a regional effort.”
“That’s why we work so closely with our neighboring communities, the Piedmont Triad Partnership and with the Carolina Core to showcase the quality of talent, location and lifestyle here.”
Owens said there will be a sizable jobs spillover into Forsyth that could include Boom suppliers being based at Smith Reynolds Airport.
“When you are talking about bringing in 1,700 to 2,400 new jobs, that workforce is likely to come from everywhere in the region,” Owens said.
“We already have a rich aviation talent pipeline with Forsyth Technical Community College’s Mazie S. Woodruff Aviation Technology Lab, an aviation academy through Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, and other technology and advanced manufacturing career paths through our educational institutions.
“These career pathways will help supply employers, including Boom Supersonic, and many others with qualified talent for tomorrow’s jobs,” Owens said.
Reward over risk
Kevin Baker, PTI’s executive director, doesn’t buy the high-risk part of the skepticism about Boom.
The Piedmont Triad Airport Authority will be leasing the 65-acre property to Boom, so if the manufacturer fails to take flight it won’t be able to take the state-funded 400,000-square-foot hanger with them.
Baker said in that scenario, which he believes is unlikely, the authority would have a major infrastructure asset to market to another aviation company.
The $106 million in state-funded infrastructure improvements will advance the development of the airport’s 1,000-acre megasite.
Baker said that “it’s safe to say that most of the airports being considered by Boom” were of similar size and workforce demographics.
“The competition was more like this airport than large international airports,” Baker said.
Baker said the airport authority decided about 10 years to embrace its role as an economic engine and employment center beyond just the FedEx cargo sorting hub while maintaining a relevant passenger service.
“We recognized that (the aviation) industry had already chosen to come here given we had FedEx, HondaJet and Cessna,” Baker said.
“It’s an area that clearly has a lot of assets that are good for these manufacturing companies, so it is clearly a big part of our future.
“We still want to make sure we take care of passengers,” Baker said. “That’s our core business, moving people from place to place.”
Baker made a point of saying that Boom represents the culmination of decades’ worth of the airport authority and PTI executives envisioning what aviation could look like at the airport.
“This doesn’t happen without the efforts that began 50 years ago,” Baker said before rattling off influential officials such as Stanley Frank, Henry Issacson, Steve Showfety, and Baker’s predecessor, Ted Johnson.
“You can’t do something like this five years out,” Baker said.
“They had the foresight to buy that land. Without that land, this isn’t happening.”
Will Overture fly from PTI?
There’s certainly a reality that if/when Overture is available for passengers in 2029 that the airlines serving PTI would not offer supersonic service here.
Both Cooper and Savitt said they expect Overture flights would be affordable to the average passenger, rather than a luxury for the rich and famous.
Boom expects Overture aircraft could serve at least 500 existing international flights.
Savitt said the airport authority would need to put in the infrastructure to make it attractive and profitable for airlines to provide supersonic flights here.
Baker said PTI’s runways are capable of handling supersonic arrivals and departures.
“We recognize that the airlines mostly using this supersonic aircraft will be those on major metros on the coast,” Baker said.
“We hope they will fly out of here. I’d love to take a direct flight to Paris.”
