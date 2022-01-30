Aviation boom? Hopes high, though skepticism remains, as Triad lands startup aircraft maker Boom Supersonic

“We still want to make sure we take care of passengers,” Baker said. “That’s our core business, moving people from place to place.”

Baker made a point of saying that Boom represents the culmination of decades’ worth of the airport authority and PTI executives envisioning what aviation could look like at the airport.

“This doesn’t happen without the efforts that began 50 years ago,” Baker said before rattling off influential officials such as Stanley Frank, Henry Issacson, Steve Showfety, and Baker’s predecessor, Ted Johnson.

“You can’t do something like this five years out,” Baker said.

“They had the foresight to buy that land. Without that land, this isn’t happening.”

Will Overture fly from PTI?

There’s certainly a reality that if/when Overture is available for passengers in 2029 that the airlines serving PTI would not offer supersonic service here.

Both Cooper and Savitt said they expect Overture flights would be affordable to the average passenger, rather than a luxury for the rich and famous.