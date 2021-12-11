Back on the manufacturing map: Planned Toyota battery plant and potential for supersonic airplane maker spark hopes for major economic revival in Triad

When Huntsville, Ala., won the competition for a $1.6 billion Toyota-Mazda auto-production plant, there was an understandable level of despondency and frustration.

After all, the state seemingly threw the economic version of the kitchen sink — including incentives valued at $1.5 billion — into snagging a major auto facility and still fell short. The offer was nearly five times the $380 million in incentives committed by Alabama.

Some wondered if it might not be possible for North Carolina to make up for the 29-year infrastructure and supply-chain head start that Alabama and South Carolina enjoy.

Yet, North Carolina continued to stay in the game in part because of its manufacturing heritage and coveted worker-training programs.

“North Carolina had all the pieces, but needed to land a marquee plant to prove that the state is a viable site for automotive manufacturers,” said Mark Vitner, senior economist with Wells Fargo Securities.

“The timing on this announcement is also likely fortuitous. The EV business appears set to take off in coming years, and there is good chance Toyota will follow through with an expansion in coming years.