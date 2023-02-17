Being an older retailer willing to learn new promotional tricks is at the heart of a partnership between the Quality Mart convenience store chain and a local logistical technology partner.

Earlier this month, Quality Mart officially rolled out a delivery service in conjunction with Winston-Salem's SwipeBy.

SwipeBy, founded in 2019 by Wake Forest University graduate Carl Turner, debuted with an application focused on enhancing restaurants' online ordering, delivery and takeout services. The service launched with five Forsyth County stores serving a 20-mile delivery radius.

"I think it's a really great thing that you've got SwipeBy partnering with a 93-year-old oil company that really should not be thinking of innovation," said Sam Metzler, a senior vice president with Quality Oil Co. "SwipeBy has brought to us such a great opportunity that we believe will be part of our long-term appeal and existence."

Metzler said that since Quality Mart's business model is dedicated to customer convenience, they "can order for pickup while they are getting gas or on their way home or to a destination, and it'll be ready for them when they go inside."

Turner said part of the impetus for creating SwipeBy was assisting independent brick-and-mortar retailers that have been "pushed out of their own neighborhoods where they have been for decades by the bigger chains."

“I saw the huge potential and need for a platform that could bring Walmart-like ‘click and collect’ to any restaurant out there, and therefore turn any restaurant into a virtual drive-thru at very low cost to merchants and no cost to customers,” Turner said.

SwipeBy's pitch to Quality Mart and similar retailers is "to inject technology to be more competitive."

"Quality Mart is a known brand with a loyal, top-of-mind following, and this brings their products directly into consumers' homes," Turner said. "To be willing to take a proven business model and adapt it to changing consumer demands has been quite rewarding."

Pandemic assist

As has been the case with many recent retail and corporate innovations, Metzler said the COVID-19 pandemic served as a catalyst for Quality Mart attempting home delivery and developing an in-store pickup option.

"Obviously, the pandemic was an accelerator of going in the delivery direction as customers couldn't get to us for weeks at the start," Metzler said. "Whether the pandemic happened or not, this was a natural fit even though some people would think it is a counterintuitive move."

Turner said increasing consumer demand for delivery services "is pushing us to think broader and more outside the box in terms of our type of retail technology.”

Quality Mart's expectations for top delivery choices are beverages, both soft drinks and age-restricted, as well as snacks and candies.

"I think we'll see multiple items ordered because of the delivery cost rather than someone wanting just a single Mountain Dew," Metzler said.

Turner said SwipeBy determined the Quality Mart delivery service would appeal to consumers "who are on the go and want a six-pack of beer, a diet drink or chips."

Although SwipeBy is expanding into a marketplace with proven delivery providers, such as DoorDash, Grubhub and Instacart, Turner said having the Quality Mart brand attached should be a differentiator in the Triad.

"Those names are associated with groceries, which have increasingly larger purchase requirements for free delivery within two hours if you're lucky and sometimes next day," Turner said. "With Quality Mart, you're getting delivery within 30 to 40 minutes, as quick as you get from restaurant delivery, as the cost is $4 to $7 for the consumer depending on the travel.

"That's in line with restaurant delivery, and has been accepted by most consumers of delivery and convenience."

Turner said in some instances, Quality Mart deliveries may be done by third-party drivers who also work for DoorDash and Uber.

"You are getting drivers based on their availability," Turner said.

Broadening delivery

While Quality Mart is rolling out with mostly products already on its store shelves, Metzler said the company is considering broadening its offerings to delivering hot foods, such as coffee, hot dogs or pizza.

Metzler said delivery also opens the door to new and expanded promotional packages.

"Certainly we are set up to where we could pivot if we feel like there is strong enough demand," Metzler said. "You can imagine the one-stop, one-delivery fee appeal of delivering pizza, beer, candy for dessert. It makes a ton of sense."

Customers, especially those younger, expect convenience and delivery from food companies, said John Stanton, a professor of food marketing at Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia. "If delivery is the expectation," he said, "then a convenience store should meet consumers' expectation of convenience."

Stanton said it may take a while for delivery to become a break-even service for Quality Mart. He expects Quality Mart's delivery sales will be highlighted by prepared meal substitutes, including sandwiches and salads.

"The chips and drinks may just be add-ons," Stanton said.

Roger Beahm, a marketing professor at Wake Forest University, said convenience stores offering delivery "should not be a real retail surprise."

Otherwise, they face the threat of losing revenue and market share to traditional brick-and-mortar grocery retailers that already offer ecommerce.

"It seems appropriate that Quality Mart would want to explore offering ecommerce as a way of protecting current volume," Beahm said. "If Quality Mart is able to expand this reason-for-being to the online marketplace, then it will not only prevent sales losses, but can actually help it grow volume and market share."

Beahm said don't discount the value of Quality Mart's delivery service to its suppliers.

"Many manufacturers create special sizes, and even special products, for the convenience channel," Beahm said. "Making these special items available through an ecommerce platform could add incremental volume to the chain and strengthen customer loyalty — not just to the brands purchased but to the retailer selling them."

Beahm said it is incumbent on Quality Mart "to ensure the company offers their ecommerce customers noticeable convenience."

"Maintaining quality convenience is going to be key if the new service is going to live up to the Quality Mart name."