Bad Daddy’s Triad restaurants bought by corporate owner
The Bad Ass Burger is one of the signature burgers at the Denver-based chain Bad Daddy's Burger Bar.

The Good Times Restaurants Inc. chain said Monday it has purchased the full ownership rights of its Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants at 504 Hanes Mall Blvd. in Winston-Salem and at 4522 W. Wendover Ave., Suite 10, Greensboro.

Good Times said the purchases involved acquiring limited liability company membership interests from its partners in previous joint ventures. The Winston-Salem location opened in 2015 and Greensboro location in 2017.

Good Times also acquired full ownership of Bad Daddy’s restaurants in Fayetteville, Greenville and Greenville, S.C. The total purchase price was $4.4 million in cash.

Good Times also operates the Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurant chains.

Ryan Zink, the company’s chief executive, said the chain has a “deep familiarity with the operating history in each location. This acquisition is a key strategic milestone for us as it consolidates the ownership of all traditional Bad Daddy’s locations under our ownership.”

Good Times overall owns, operates or licenses 41 Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants through its wholly owned subsidiaries. It also owns, operates and franchises 31 Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants, primarily in Colorado.

