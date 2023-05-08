Encore Bank has opened a full-service branch in the Bailey South building in downtown Winston-Salem, becoming the 18th bank to serve Forsyth County.

The privately held boutique bank, founded in 2019 in Little Rock, Ark., opened last week in a 4,547-square-foot branch at 450 N. Patterson Ave. on the building's second floor.

The Winston-Salem office is opened weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The phone number is 336-200-8471.

Leigha Smith, the bank's Piedmont Triad market president, is a Lexington native. She has more than 33 years of experience in the industry, including serving recently as the Piedmont bank president for Wells Fargo & Co.

“My team and I have been blown away by the support we’ve received so far,” Smith said. “Encore’s unique approach to banking has certainly resonated within the community.”

Encore becomes an anchor in the Bailey South redevelopment into six stories of new construction.

“We love this building and its location.” Smith said. "It is a rich part of history in Winston-Salem and throughout the Piedmont."

“It has been redeveloped where innovation, research, education and culture connect. It is a space where the entrepreneurial spirit is felt and the community will continue to grow.”

Encore also has opened branches recently in Charlotte and Charleston, S.C. It has what it calls "limited purpose branches in Raleigh and Greenville, S.C.

It has a combined 16 full-service and five limited purpose branches in nine states with $3.5 billion in total assets.

Lauren Goins, Encore’s communications director, said the bank “only goes into a market if and when we find the right leader that we have confidence can recruit and retain a high-performing team, and that we can raise capital around with local investors.

“Any attractive market in the country is highly competitive, but our model is distinct in that we have a base of local shareholders that provide an initial ramp in terms of business and brand building.

“We are also not interested in being all things to all people, or capturing market share simply through pricing and/or a brick-and-mortar infrastructure.”