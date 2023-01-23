 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baldwin Properties selected to manage business park

Baldwin Properties had been selected to manage Union Cross Business Park, one of the largest corporate parks in the Triad at 403 acres, by the park’s owners association.

The park in southeastern Forsyth County has among its occupants Pepsi Bottling Ventures, Liberty Hardware, Waste Management and Exhibit Works International among others.

The park, which is zoned light industrial, consists of 29 lots with multiple office, warehouse and light industrial sites.

Baldwin is a full-service commercial and investment real estate sales, leasing and property management agency.

