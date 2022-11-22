Baltimore sues tobacco manufacturers to recover cigarette butts cleanup costs

R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. and Philip Morris USA have been sued by the city of Baltimore, which wants the manufacturers to held accountable for cleanup costs associated with tobacco product litter.

Also sued are the manufacturers' parent companies British American Tobacco Plc and Altria Group Inc., along with manufacturer Liggett Group and cigarette distributor, The George J. Falter Co.

The lawsuit seeks to recover expenditures and losses resulting from cigarette filter litter in the city, "including cleanup and disposal costs, damage to natural resources, diminution in property values, loss of revenue, and substantial fines for dumping their litter in the city."

According to the lawsuit, Baltimore spends an estimated $5.3 million spent mitigating cigarette filter litter.

Baltimore mayor Brandon Scott said in a statement that the lawsuit is the first addressing litter involving cigarette butts and other products against tobacco manufacturers.

The lawsuit claims that cigarette butts and filters "pollute the soil and water and create a huge cleanup burden for the city."

"The same tobacco companies that for decades failed to acknowledge the health risks of their products are now refusing to take responsibility for cigarette butt waste," Baltimore City Solicitor James Shea said in a statement.

"We believe this lawsuit will hold Big Tobacco accountable for the damage its product causes to the city's streets and waterways."

Neither Reynolds nor Philip Morris could be immediately reached for comment on the lawsuit.

The lawsuit cited a study by the University of California at Berkley in which researchers determined that when discarded on the ground, cigarette butts can leach toxic cigarette additives, such as heavy metals, ammonia, formaldehyde and benzene, into the water and soil.

The chemicals these non-biodegradable filters release can remain in the environment for decades.

The lawsuit said smokers exasperate the issue by preferring the "draw" of the non-biodegradable filter over biodegradable cigarette filters made from organic materials.

The city wants the manufacturers to be required to include on their packaging a warning label to encourage smokers to properly dispose of toxic cigarette filters.

The lawsuit claims the manufacturers haven't included the warning "fearing warnings would reduce sales."

"These choices have had disastrous consequences for flora, fauna, land and waterways," according to the news release.

"A significant portion of Baltimore's annual spending on litter collection is spent on cigarette filter litter.

"This added expenditure would not be necessary if the defendant tobacco companies had not deceived consumers, failed to educate the public, and off-loaded their cigarette filter cleanup costs to Baltimore.