Bank of America announces closing of three NC branches

Bank of America Corp has listed 13 branches as closing nationwide, including three in North Carolina, in its latest report to its federal regulator, the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The reports typically are posted on Fridays.
The branches are at 1189 Smoky Park Highway in Candler, 3401 The Plaza in Charlotte and 620 W. Corbett Ave. in Onslow.
Richard Craver
