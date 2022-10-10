 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bank of America announces closing of three NC branches

  • 0

Bank of America Corp has listed 13 branches as closing nationwide, including three in North Carolina, in its latest report to its federal regulator, the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The reports typically are posted on Fridays.

The branches are at 1189 Smoky Park Highway in Candler, 3401 The Plaza in Charlotte and 620 W. Corbett Ave. in Onslow.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What to Watch for in the US Jobs Report

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert