Bank of America boosts minimum wage to $21 an hour

Bank of America Corp. said Wednesday it has raised its minimum hourly wage to $21 as part of an initiative for a $25 hourly minimum wage by 2025.

Over the past four years, Bank of America raised the minimum hourly wage to: $15 in 2017; to $17 in 2019; and to $20 in 2020.

The bank announced in May that all of its U.S. vendors are required to pay their employees dedicated to the bank at or above $15 per hour.

