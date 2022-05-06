 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bank of America closes Greensboro branch

Bank of America

Bank of America has notified its federal regulator that it has closed a branch in Greensboro and Charlotte.

 Richard Craver/Journal

Bank of America Corp. closed in April a branch each in Greensboro and Charlotte as part of a 10-office reduction nationwide, according to filings posted Friday by the federal regulator U.S. Comptroller of the Currency.

The Greensboro branch is at 435 Pisgah Church Road in the North Elm Village retail complex. It still has five branches in the Greensboro area.

The Charlotte branch is at 6611 Carmel Road in the Carmel Commons retail complex.

