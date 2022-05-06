Bank of America closes Greensboro branch

Bank of America Corp. closed in April a branch each in Greensboro and Charlotte as part of a 10-office reduction nationwide, according to filings posted Friday by the federal regulator U.S. Comptroller of the Currency.
The Greensboro branch is at 435 Pisgah Church Road in the North Elm Village retail complex. It still has five branches in the Greensboro area.
The Charlotte branch is at 6611 Carmel Road in the Carmel Commons retail complex.
336-727-7376
Tags
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today