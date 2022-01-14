 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bank of America closing Greensboro branch
Bank of America Corp. has informed its federal regulator of its plans to permanently close its branch at 435 Pisgah Church in Greensboro.

Bank of America

Bank of America plans to close its branch at 425 Pisgah Church Road in Greensboro this year.

The branch has been closed temporarily for much of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is one of seven branches nationwide that Bank of America announced plans to close to the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

Bank of America previously announced plans to permanently close its branch at 698 Hanes Mall Blvd. in Winston-Salem by Feb. 8 after closing in November its branch at 2899 Reynolda Road.

The bank, as well as Truist Financial Corp. and Wells Fargo & Co., have been reducing steadily their overall branch network in response to increasing customer preference for mobile and digital banking.

