Bank of America closing local branch in November

Bank of America Corp. has announced plans to close its branch at 2899 Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem as part of 14 nationwide, in its latest filing to its federal regulator.

The bank lists on its website that the branch will be closed on Nov. 9 and those deposits will be transferred to the branch 1.8 miles away at 4001 University Parkway.

The branch already had been closed temporarily in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Pavillions branch at 698 Hanes Mall Blvd. also is listed as temporarily closed. Open branches are at 1209 Silas Creek Parkway, 4001 University Parkway and 426 S. Stratford Road in Winston-Salem, and 205 E. Mountain St. in Kernersville.

Altogether, Bank of America informed the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency of plans to close branches in 10 states, including three in California and two each in Nevada and Washington.

