Bank of America closing three N.C. branches

Bank of America Corp. has disclosed plans to close an additional 25 branches nationwide, including a location each in Charlotte, Durham and Gastonia, to its federal regulator.
The branch-closing notifications were posted to the website of the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
The affected N.C. branches are at 7911 Providence Road in Charlotte, 500 Park Offices Drive in Durham and 2550 Union Road in Gastonia.
The bank also is closing four branches in Florida and three each in Illinois and New Jersey.
