Bank of America plans $25 minimum hourly wage by 2025

Bank of America Corp. said Tuesday that it plans to raise its U.S. minimum hourly wage from the current $20 to $25 by 2025.

The Charlotte-based bank said all of its U.S. vendors are now required to pay employees performing work for the bank at or above $15 per hour.

The bank said more than 99% of more than 2,000 U.S. vendor firms and 43,000 vendor employees are at or above the $15 per hour rate as a result of the implementation of the policy.

Since 2010, the company’s minimum hourly wage has increased by nearly $14 per hour. That includes increasing to $17 in 2019 and $20 in 2020.

