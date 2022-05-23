 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bank of America ups minimum wage to $22 an hour

Bank of America Corp. will raise its hourly minimum wage by $1 to $22 by June. 30. It has committed to a $25 minimum wage by 2025.

Bank of America Corp. said Monday it has raised its minimum hourly wage to $22 — effective by June 30 — as part of an accelerated initiative for a $25 hourly minimum wage by 2025.

At $22 an hour, that is more than triple the national minimum wage of $7.25.

Over the past four years, Bank of America raised the minimum hourly wage to: $15 in 2017; to $17 in 2019; to $20 in 2020; and $21 in 2021.

The bank announced in May 2021 that all of its U.S. vendors are required to pay their employees dedicated to the bank at or above $15 per hour.

The bank said the latest minimum-wage hike will bump annualized salary for full-time employees to more than $45,000.

