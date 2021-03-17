Bank of Oak Ridge opens first High Point branch Monday

Bank of Oak Ridge said Wednesday it will open its first branch in High Point on Monday.
It is the bank’s fifth branch in the Triad. It is located at 2513 Eastchester Drive in the Shoppes on Eastchester.
Richard Craver
