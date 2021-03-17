 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bank of Oak Ridge opens first High Point branch Monday
0 comments

Bank of Oak Ridge opens first High Point branch Monday

{{featured_button_text}}

Bank of Oak Ridge said Wednesday it will open its first branch in High Point on Monday.

It is the bank’s fifth branch in the Triad. It is located at 2513 Eastchester Drive in the Shoppes on Eastchester.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The frugal habits of some of the wealthiest people in the world

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Syngenta to keep 650 jobs, headquarters, in Greensboro
Local

Syngenta to keep 650 jobs, headquarters, in Greensboro

The company, which has been discussing its options for a new site since mid-2019, said its original 70-acre home is the best fit despite looking at other sites in Guilford County, Research Triangle Park, Chicago and other areas. 

It will build new offices and labs on the northern part of its property. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News