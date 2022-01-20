Bank On North Carolina initiative targets financially vulnerable

The N.C. Bankers Association and The Collaborative launched Thursday the statewide Bank On North Carolina coalition.

The goal is connecting residents with safe and affordable banking products that meet the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund’s Bank On national certification. PNC Bank is among the early participants.

The certification is designed to expand access “to safe and appropriate financial products and services to the nearly 36 million people in the U.S. who are outside of the mainstream financial system.”

The Collaborative advocates on behalf of financially vulnerable communities by collaborating with financial institutions, nonprofits and local government agencies across the state to educate people on building wealth.

Bank On’s 2021-2022 standards require low cost, no overdraft and full-functioning features.

Participating banks and credit unions charge $5 or less per month for these accounts and do not charge for mobile banking, deposits, withdrawals or bill payments. For more information, go to www.cfefund.org/bankon.

