Bank overdraft fees under scrutiny. Wells Fargo, Bank of America both in regulatory spotlight

A federal regulatory agency is placing a brighter spotlight on bank overdraft fees with both Bank of America Corp. and Wells Fargo & Co. at the center of attention.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau issued a report Wednesday on the revenue stream that banks have gained from overdraft and non-sufficient fund fees.
The agency said those fees generated $15.47 billion in 2019, of which JPMorgan Chase & Co., Wells Fargo and Bank of America gained 44% of the total reported for banks with more than $1 billion in total assets.
The bureau said it also found that "while small institutions with overdraft programs charged lower fees on average, consumer outcomes were similar to those found at larger banks."
“Rather than competing on quality service and attractive interest rates, many banks have become hooked on overdraft fees to feed their profit model,” CFPB director Rohit Chopra said in a statement.
“We will be taking action to restore meaningful competition to this market.”
Wells Fargo deferred comment on the bureau's initiative to the Financial Services Forum, while Bank of America could not be reached for comment.
Wells Fargo said in a statement that it offers a low-cost, no-overdraft-fee account and automatic features "that help customers manage their accounts, including Overdraft Rewind, and zero balance alerts."
Overdraft Refund debuted in 2017. It automatically rewinds overdrafts that are assessed on customers’ accounts at a vulnerable time — specifically the day before their payday direct deposit is received. The program removes any charge for overdraft or insufficient funds fees if a covering direct deposit is received the morning after their account is overdrawn.
"We continue to evaluate our products and services, including overdraft services, as the marketplace evolves," Wells Fargo said.
Responses
Kevin Fromer, president and chief executive of the forum, said in a statement that "the nation’s largest banks have led the way in offering low-cost checking accounts with no overdraft fees and ensuring banking services are transparent, accessible and understandable."
Fromer said many of those banks have waived overdraft fees for customers affected by COVID-19.
The CFRB said the $15.47 billion in overdraft and non-sufficient fund fees "made up close to two-thirds of reported fee revenue (for 2019), emphasizing banks’ heavy reliance on such fees."
"While aggregate overdraft and NSF fee revenues declined by 26.2% in 2020, increased checking-account balances resulting from federal stimulus payments likely contributed to this decline."
Overdraft and non-sufficient fee issues are less prevalent at small banks and credit unions, with those fees being 13 to 19% lower than at large banks, according to CFPB.
Yet, the bureau determined that credit unions and small banks with an overdraft program "earned $42.33 and $40.37 in annual overdraft revenue per account, respectively, which was just 6% and 11% less than large banks, respectively."
The CFPB said it "will be enhancing its supervisory and enforcement scrutiny of banks that are heavily dependent on overdraft fees."
For example, the CFPB ordered TD Bank to pay $122 million in penalties and customer restitution, and as well as TCF Bank pay $30 million in penalties and restitution.
Capital One became Wednesday the largest U.S. financial institution to drop all overdraft fees.
The bank said it still will allow customers to overdraft, but it will no longer charge a fee to do so. Any eligible customers can opt into fee-free overdraft at any times, the bank said.
Ally Bank and PNC Financial Services Group also have said they will either drop overdraft fees or offer products and services aimed at sharply reducing the potential for an overdraft.
“Capital One’s complete elimination of overdraft and NSF is a landmark moment for American families,” Lauren Saunders, associate director at the National Consumer Law Center, said in a statement.
Wells Fargo background
In April 2016, the U.S. Supreme Court denied Wells Fargo's appeal of a $203 million judgment against the bank involving overdraft fees.
A federal district court judge in California ordered the bank to pay the judgment for altering the processing order of debit-card transactions to boost overdraft fees.
The case, at its essence, is about a strategy by many financial institutions that they clear debit-card transactions from largest to smallest amounts — rather than clearing them as the transactions enter the bank — to maximize overdraft fees.
As a result of the changes, some customers were charged daily multiple overdrafts. Fees typically range between $25 and $35 per overdraft transaction.
Banks have argued that customers prefer having their largest transactions clear first because those tend to represent payments for significant monthly obligations.
Wells has argued that customers can’t sue under California law over how the bank deals with debit-card transactions because its practices are regulated by federal laws that allow Wells Fargo to determine its own methods for calculating fees.
Still, the bank ended the largest-to-smallest processing policy in 2011.
