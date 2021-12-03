Bank overdraft fees under scrutiny. Wells Fargo, Bank of America both in regulatory spotlight

Overdraft and non-sufficient fee issues are less prevalent at small banks and credit unions, with those fees being 13 to 19% lower than at large banks, according to CFPB.

Yet, the bureau determined that credit unions and small banks with an overdraft program "earned $42.33 and $40.37 in annual overdraft revenue per account, respectively, which was just 6% and 11% less than large banks, respectively."

The CFPB said it "will be enhancing its supervisory and enforcement scrutiny of banks that are heavily dependent on overdraft fees."

For example, the CFPB ordered TD Bank to pay $122 million in penalties and customer restitution, and as well as TCF Bank pay $30 million in penalties and restitution.

Capital One became Wednesday the largest U.S. financial institution to drop all overdraft fees.

The bank said it still will allow customers to overdraft, but it will no longer charge a fee to do so. Any eligible customers can opt into fee-free overdraft at any times, the bank said.

Ally Bank and PNC Financial Services Group also have said they will either drop overdraft fees or offer products and services aimed at sharply reducing the potential for an overdraft.