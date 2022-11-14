Bank OZK board authorizes $300M share-repurchase program

The board of directors for Bank OZK announced Monday that it has approved a new stock repurchase program authorizing up to $300 million of its outstanding common. The bank’s previous stock repurchase program expired Nov. 4.

The bank, based in Little Rock, Ark., has five branches in the Triad, including at 1230 Creekshire Way off Hanes Mall Boulevard in Winston-Salem.

The program, which has received all required regulatory approval, will expire by Nov. 3, 2023. It may be suspended or discontinued at any time.