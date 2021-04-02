 Skip to main content
Bank OZK board declares 28-cent quarterly dividend
Bank OZK board declares 28-cent quarterly dividend

The board of directors for Bank OZK declared Friday a regular quarterly cash dividend of 28 cents per common share.

The dividend is payable April 19 to shareholders registered as of April 12.

