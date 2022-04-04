Bank OZK board declares 31-cent dividend

The board of directors for Bank OZK declared Friday a quarterly cash dividend of 31 cents per share on its common stock, up 1 cent from the previous dividend.
The dividend is payable April 22 to shareholders registered as of April 15.
The bank, based in Little Rock, Ark., has five branches in the Triad, including at 1230 Creekshire Way off Hanes Mall Boulevard.
336-727-7376
Richard Craver
