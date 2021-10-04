Bank OZK declares 29 cent dividend

The board of directors of Bank OZK declared Friday a regular quarterly cash dividend of 29 cents per common share.
The dividend is payable Oct. 22 to shareholders registered as of Oct. 15.
The bank, based in Little Rock, Ark., has five branches in the Triad, including at 1230 Creekshire Way off Hanes Mall Boulevard.
336-727-7376
Richard Craver
