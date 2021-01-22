Bank OZK posts 19.5% profit hike in fourth quarter

Bank OZK, which has five Triad branches, reported Friday having a 19.5% increase in fourth-quarter net income to $120.5 million.
The bank, based in Little Rock, Ark., had a 15-cent gain in diluted earnings to 93 cents.
Loan revenue was up 10% to $230.8 million. Its loan-loss provision was $6.75 million, up from $4.94 million a year ago.
Fee revenue was down 5.7% to $28.6 million.
For fiscal 2020, net income fell 31.5% to $291.9 million. Diluted earnings were down $1.04 year over year to $2.26 a share.
