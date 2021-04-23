Bank OZK posts record first-quarter profit

Bank OZK, which has five Triad branches, reported Thursday having a record $148.4 million in first-quarter net income, compared with $11.9 million a year ago. The first quarter of fiscal 2020 was affected by the initial financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bank, based in Little Rock, Ark., had diluted earnings of $1.15 a share, up from 9 cents a year ago.

The sharp profit increase came in large part from benefiting from removing $31.6 million from its loan-loss provision, compared with adding $117.6 million a year ago.

The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers struggle to make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank’s profitability.

Loan revenue soared 189% to $266.2 million. Fee revenue rose 16% to $32.1 million.

The bank also had a pre-tax gain of $4.4 million from the sale of its South Carolina branches.

