A surge in acquisition costs related to First Bancorp's purchase of its $118.1 million purchase of GrandSouth Bancorp was the main factor in a 55.3% decline in first-quarter net income to $15.2 million.

Southern Pines-based First Bancorp closed on buying the South Carolina bank on Jan. 1 and finished converting the eight branches on March 13.

The bank reported Wednesday having $12.2 million in merger and acquisition expenses during the quarter, compared with $303,000 in the fourth quarter.

A second factor was adding $12.2 million to its loan-loss provision "to establish an initial allowance for credit losses for acquired loans" from GrandSouth.

The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers struggle to make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank’s profitability.

Also listed were $19.1 million in "other operating expenses," up from $10.1 million in the previous quarter.

Diluted earnings were 37 cents per share, compared with $1 in the fourth quarter and 95 cents a year ago.

The average earnings forecast was $1.01 by two analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

"During a quarter with heightened market volatility and the acquisition and conversion of GrandSouth, we nevertheless grew loans and deposits organically, improved our credit quality and increased our liquidity position," First Bancorp chairman and chief executive Richard Moore said in a statement.

"Our focus on balance sheet management has ensured that we are optimally positioned to weather the uncertain economic environment."

First Bancorp had loan revenue of just under $80 million, up 6.8% from a year ago.

Fee revenue was $13.5 million, down 29.7% from a year ago.

The bank had a 63.1% year-over-year drop in mortgage loan fees to $406,000, as higher interest rates deterred more would-be homeowners.

There was a 15.5% decrease in other service charges, commissions and fees to $5.5 million, along with a 10% jump in service charges on deposit accounts of $3.9 million.

First Bancorp received a major ancillary benefit from its entrance during the third quarter of 2016 into the national Small Business Administration lending business.

For the first quarter, the bank reported SBA consulting fees of $521,000, compared with $780,000 a year ago. It also had gains of $255,000 on the sales of the guaranteed portions of SBA loans, compared with $3.26 million a year ago.

Nonperforming assets were at $30.3 million as of March 31, compared with $37.6 million on Dec. 31 and $46.1 million on March 31, 2022.

First Bancorp has 118 branches, including four in Forsyth, six in Guilford and 17 overall in the Triad.

First Bancorp had $12.4 billion in total assets as of March 31, up from $10.6 billion on Dec. 31.