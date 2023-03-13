Most of the national and super-regional banks serving the Triad were caught in Monday's riptide from the sudden collapse and federal takeover of Silicon Valley Bank over the weekend.

Silicon is considered as the largest bank failure since the Great Recession of 2008-11. There were $42 billion in withdrawals made Thursday, while the bank had $17.5 billion of regulatory capital in place.

Investors' concerns about potential unrealized losses within financial institutions' portfolios — particularly those with a significant technology exposure — contributed to some banks' share prices dropping well into double digits.

Meanwhile, at least one Triad publicly traded technology company disclosed Monday having deposits with Silicon Bank.

Guerrilla RF Inc. of Greensboro said in a Monday regulatory filing that it had as of Friday a $2.2 million deposit account with Silicon. Guerrilla said it expected to have access to the deposit on Monday.

First Horizon Corp. appeared to be hammered the most by investors, dropping as much as 33% during trading before closing down 20.7%, or $4.16 to $15.94.

First Horizon also has been weighed down by heightened concerns that federal regulators may not approve the proposed $13.4 billion megadeal sale to TD Bank Group of Toronto. First Horizon disclosed March 1 there is no current closing date.

It would be the second-largest U.S. bank deal since the Great Recession of 2008-11, eclipsed only by BB&T Corp.’s $33.5 billion purchase of SunTrust Banks Inc. in December 2019 that led to the creation of Truist Financial Corp.

Speaking of Truist, its share price dropped as much as 21.4% before finishing trading down 17.2%, or by $6.67 to $32.17.

The closing share price decline for other banks with prominent Triad presences included: Bank of America Corp. (down 5.7% to $28.55); Bank OZK (down 1.6% to $36.02); First Bancorp (down 3.9% to $36.89); First Citizens Bancshares Inc. (down 4.4% to $588.82); F.N.B. Corp. (down 2.4% to $12.47); Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (down 4.8% to $57.03); PNC Financial Services Group (down 5.2% to $130.08); and Wells Fargo & Co. (down 7.1% to $38.43); "

"All regional banks are getting hit; let’s call them the babies in the bathwater," said Bowman Gray, a local independent stock broker.

"While some may have some similar exposure that Silicon, et al. had, I think this is a severe knee-jerk reaction. This is not 2008, and I do not see a systemic issue beyond a handful of banks specializing in venture loans.

"Wall Street tends to shoot first and ask questions later," Gray said. "This is not a panic moment."

When it comes to the First Horizon sharp share price decline, Gray said the deal "had already been called into question."

"I think the news of the last few days puts TD Bank in a stronger position to try and reprice the purchase."

State Treasurer Dale Folwell issued a statement in which he said state banking regulators "have been closely monitoring the situation with Silicon Valley and Signature banks, as well as the 36 banks we regulate at the State Banking Commission."

"The banks we regulate in North Carolina do not have the same number of unsecured deposits and are more diversified than those troubled banks."

What's next

Morningstar said in a statement Monday that the loss of confidence in Silicon and Signature "triggered a significant sell-off in the broader banking sector in the U.S. and beyond."

"Investors fear other financial institutions are sitting on significant unrealized losses on their balance sheets because of markedly higher interest rates.

"In our view, banks in our coverage universe have sufficient liquidity and stable funding and capital to navigate this market turbulence."

Morningstar said it does "expect that, following the rapid rise in interest rates, some banks will reposition their securities portfolios by selling lower-yielding securities and reinvesting the proceeds into higher-yielding assets, incurring losses."

"Nonetheless, the banks in our rating coverage universe are capable of absorbing these potential losses through earnings and strong capital buffers."

Chris Marinac, an analyst with Janney Montgomery Scoot, said the FDIC's ability to find a buyer of Silicon and Signature "should alleviate the risk of deposit runs (overall), although we do not yet know if this eliminates the customer panic."

"A new Fed (credit) facility allows banks to pledge securities at the Fed’s Discount Window for borrowing, which creates incremental liquidity to meet deposit demands."

Marinac said a potential ripple effect is "a change in investor attitude for less share buybacks, more capital and better details on deposit concentrations."