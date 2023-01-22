Banking regulator questions "too-big-to fail" philosophy

A top federal banking official is questioning the perspective, often held by members of the public and regulators alike, that the nation’s 10 largest banks are simply “too-big-to-fail.”

Wells Fargo & Co. is unnamed, but recognizable, within the Jan. 17 speech by Michael Hsu, acting head of the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, before the Brookings Institution.

Bowman Gray IV, a local independent stockbroker, said that the national banks in the U.S. (the nation’s four largest) were the focus of Hsu’s speech. They are — in order of total assets — JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corp., Citigroup and Wells Fargo.

Hsu’s speech followed up on a May 9 Brookings presentation on bank mergers and industry resiliency.

Hsu used the term “too-big-to-manage” in describing “a challenge that is often talked about, but rarely defined” among large banks.

The large bank category can also include super-regional banks in the $390 billion to $591 billion asset range. They are — in order of size — U.S. Bancorp, PNC Financial Services Group, Truist Financial Corp., TD Bank and Capital One.

“Most of my career has been dedicated to reconciling the benefits that large banks provide with the risks that they pose,” Hsu said. “I believe it is possible and imperative to do so.

“Indeed, effectively mitigating the risks — of being too-big-too-manage and too-big-to-fail — provides a clear path for large banks to do more for Main Street and the economy, not less.”

Hsu said that “at the same time, we need to hold them and ourselves accountable.”

“The negative impacts of too-big-to-fail and too-big-to-manage on households and communities, on the banking system and economy, and on trust are immeasurable and can take years to mend.”

Tony Plath, a retired finance professor at UNC Charlotte, said that “the OCC’s slaying the wrong dragon here, and they know it.”

“Decreasing management effectiveness has nothing to do with increasing corporate scale. If it did, Bank of America, JPMorgan and Citigroup would be just as embarrassing and regrettable train wrecks as Wells Fargo is.”

“But they’re not, so size isn’t the problem,” Plath said. “One individual management team, corporate governance structure and organizational culture are the problems here.”

Determining risk

Hsu said federal regulators can rely on what he called “a clear escalation framework” to determine the difference in a bank just being “poorly managed” and being too-big-to-manage.

“An escalation framework ensures that deficiencies are clearly identified, that banks are given opportunities to address them, and that failures to do so result in proportionate, fair and effective consequences,” Hsu said.

Hsu recommended four oversight steps from least to most restrictive:

Putting the bank on notice with “the nature of the weakness requiring remediation is made clear;”

Public enforcement actions, such as a consent order and/or a civil penalty;

Restrictions on growth, business activities, capital actions or some combination; and

Breaking up the bank, what Hsu called “simplification via divestiture” following “evidence of the bank’s inability to manage itself would become overwhelming.”

“A well-calibrated escalation framework gives banks sufficient opportunities to address deficiencies,” Shu said.

“A bank’s repeated failures to do so then become, by themselves, presumptive evidence that it is at the limits of its manageability.”

Hsu said that breaking up a bank “is a viable option” upon reaching the fourth oversight step because U.S global systemically important banks “are required to be separable with identified lines of business and portfolios that can be sold quickly and ready them to do so as part of the living will process.”

The escalation framework “has a number of benefits,” Hsu said, such as it “strikes a balance and is proportional, ensures that we avoid doing too little or doing too much and gives banks time and opportunities to fix their problems.”

“The better a car’s brakes, the faster it can drive safely.”

Where Wells Fargo fits

Although all four national banks have been subject to regulatory consent orders in recent years, only Wells Fargo has been subject to the application of an asset cap by the Federal Reserve Board, which went into effect on Feb. 3, 2018.

In April 2022, Wells Fargo chief executive Charlie Scharf said it could be several more years before the bank resolves enough legal and regulatory issues to be allowed by the Fed to grow beyond $1.93 trillion in total assets.

Fed chairman Jerome Powell has said Wells Fargo’s board of directors is being required to take appropriate risk-management oversight improvements.

Powell said the asset cap will not be removed until the Fed approves the board’s remediation plans, the plans are implemented and an independent review of the improvements is done by a third-party group “to our satisfaction.”

Hsu’s speech also came in the context of Wells Fargo’s record $3.7 billion settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau that was announced Dec. 21.

The settlement involves $1.7 billion in fines and more than $2 billion in redress and compensation to customers.

The CFPB enforcement action is just the latest in a series of regulatory and other federal fines and consent orders for Wells Fargo since its fraudulent customer-account scandal erupted in September 2016.

In the past six-plus years, Wells Fargo has been subject to three of Hsu’s four oversight steps.

During that time period, total regulatory penalties have added up to at least $11.14 billion.

The CFPB described Wells Fargo as “a repeat offender that has been the subject of multiple enforcement actions by the CFPB and other regulators for violations across its lines of business, including faulty student loan servicing, mortgage kickbacks, fake accounts, and harmful auto loan practices.”

“In the CFPB’s eleven years of existence, Wells Fargo has consistently been one of the most problematic repeat offenders of the banks and credit unions we supervise,” CFPB director Rohit Chopra said in a statement.

“The list could go on and on, from defrauding the government to labor abuses and more. The Department of Justice, state attorneys general and other federal regulators have obtained billions more in forfeitures, including civil and criminal fines.”

Wells Fargo responded to the CFPB settlement by saying it resolved “multiple matters, the majority of which have been outstanding for several years, related to automobile lending, consumer deposit accounts and mortgage lending.”

The bank said the CFPB has recognized actions taken by current management, led by Scharf, “has accelerated corrective actions and remediation, including to address the matters covered by today’s settlement.”

“The required actions related to many of the matters described in the settlement are already substantially complete. The company is pleased to bring closure to these issues.”

Wells Fargo said the settlement includes another consent order with a regulator, which it said “lays out a path to termination after the company completes the remainder of the required actions.”

Five areas of concern

Hus cited five primary areas of management concern for large banks:

“The (im)materiality illusion” that Hsu described as regulatory concerns not rising to the attention of senior management because “materiality often is defined in percentage terms, and percentages can deceive.”

“Senior leaders at banks sometimes fall into this trap when they rely on percentages to identify and describe the materiality of weaknesses and problems.”

“The isolated incident/bad apple illusion” that can lead to downplaying or dismissing a problem that could be the work of rogue actors.

“However, in my experience, more often than not negative surprises are multi-causal and reflect deeper, unseen weaknesses, which if unaddressed can manifest as further incidents in the future,” Hsu said.

“External versus internal risk identification,” which Hsu said can manifest when “supervisors consistently uncover more risks and problems than the bank’s internal risk and control functions do.”

“A bank may become dependent on examiners to function as a so-called ‘fourth line of defense.’ This should be a flag and a sign that the bank is potentially becoming less manageable.”

“Hubris, contempt and indifference,” which Hsu said can cause senior leaders to have a lack of urgency on potential problems, “giving space for problems to fester, remediation timelines to extend and partial efforts to be seen as good enough.”

“Findings are dismissed as nit-picky, blown out of proportion and not a big deal. Such indifference can lead to blind spots and should be a flag.”

“Rushed integration and diseconomies of scale,” which Hsu cautioned as bank mergers “that simply stitch their systems together often must add workarounds and manual processes contributing significantly to the combined bank’s technical debt.”

“The utilization of consultants can morph into reliance, creating governance complexities, muddying accountability and adding to long-term costs.

“Attentiveness to these dynamics, especially by large bank boards of directors in the first year or two after a merger, is critical to detecting and mitigating such manageability risks.”

Not alone

Wells Fargo is not alone among large banks in trying to resolve regulatory consents orders issued in recent years.

Some recent examples include Citigroup chief executive Jane Fraser telling analysts in October the bank is having “constant and constructive” dialogue with regulators about a consent order issued in 2020 requiring the bank to improve its risk management and internal controls.

The OCC issued a $400 million fine on Citigroup in 2020.

“Transformation is our number one priority,” Fraser said. “It will be a multiyear journey and prioritizing safety and soundness is very important.”

In July, the OCC assessed a $125 million civil money penalty against Bank of America “for violations of law and unsafe or unsound practices relating to the bank’s administration of a prepaid card program to distribute unemployment insurance and other public benefit payments” that included North Caroliona.

The OCC also ordered the bank to provide remediation to consumers harmed by the bank’s practices and violations of law.

In December 2019, the Federal Reserve lifted consent orders against JPMorgan that focused on what it had identified as weak anti-money laundering controls.

The Wall Street Journal reported at that time the Fed’s order against JPMorgan, issued in January 2013, directed the bank to strengthen its board oversight of anti-money laundering compliance and to improve its management of compliance-related risks.

JPMorgan had a similar order in place with the OCC. That order was lifted in May 2019.

Why it matters

Hus said that national and super-regional banks “provide invaluable support to our economy through lending and other banking services to U.S. households and businesses.”

“Today, they are also bigger and more complex than ever.”

Hsu said those two factors have persuaded him that “there are limits to an organization’s manageability.”

“I believe there is a growing body of evidence to support this premise.

“Enterprises can become so big and complex that control failures, risk management breakdowns and negative surprises occur too frequently — not because of weak management, but because of the sheer size and complexity of the organization.”

Hsu added his voice to the chorus of federal regulators and members of Congress warning that too-big-to-fail/too-big-to-manage banks may need required to selling off parts of its business or face being broken up.

“The most effective and efficient way to successfully fix issues at a too-big-to-manage bank is to simplify it — by divesting businesses, curtailing operations and reducing complexity,” Hsu said.

“Other, more typical, actions, such as changing senior management, increasing remediation budgets, developing better plans, and hiring more risk and control function personnel will have limited impact at a bank that is too-big-to manage.”

Scharf is Wells Fargo’s fourth CEO since the scandal erupted, along with five board chairs.

On Dec. 21, Scharf repeated previous bank comments that “we have made significant progress over the last three years and are a different company today.”

The bank cited the ending of four federal regulatory consent orders, as well as splitting three business groups into five, along the way creating four Enterprise Functions “to enable greater oversight and transparency.”

The bank cited it has “brought on board a significant number of new leaders. Ten of 17 operating committee members are new to Wells Fargo.”

It also mentioned “creating teams designed to ensure better and more consistent customer focus, including a Sales Practices Oversight and Management Function, an Office of Consumer Practices, and a significantly strengthened Control Management organization and program.

“We remain committed to doing the right thing for our customers and working closely with our regulators and others to deal appropriately with any issue that arises,” Scharf said.

Hsu said that “developing a robust approach to detecting, preventing and addressing too-big-to-manage risks will increasingly become an imperative for both banks and bank regulators.”

“This puts a premium on being able to detect when the risks of becoming too-big-to-manage may be rising. Prevention is key.

“It also highlights the need for bank regulators to develop credible, transparent mechanisms to compel divestitures and simplification at large banks when necessary.”

Is it warranted?

Gray welcomed Hsu’s recommendations, calling it “right on the money. There is nothing I disagree with.”

“Being that the solution he suggests is the selling of divisions, etc., I think there is an opportunity to streamline businesses and reward shareholders by spinning out various divisions as separate publicly traded companies —mortgage, brokerage, retail banking, etc.”

Gray said these recommendations are not limited to the four national banks.

“We don’t have to look any further than the disaster that Deutsche Bank was during the mortgage meltdown: each of the trading groups they bought that dealt in trading mortgage paper had their own proprietary valuation systems that could not ‘talk’ with its system, or any others for that matter,” Gray said.

“There was no way to offer anything close to an accurate valuation at the end of each trading day.

“All these behemoths need to be right-sized so that their administrations and the regulatory bodies can get their arms around what each does and how they do it.”

Plath said that Wells Fargo’s executive management under former chief executive John Stumpf “never cared much in the first place about customers’ rights, good business ethics, and servant leadership. These people were the antithesis of these good business practices.”

Meanwhile, Plath said the Wells Fargo board of directors “simply went along for the ride.”

“They never challenged management, never listened to the regulators who were pleading with them to change the course of the organization, and never relented in their belief that the government was out to get them.”

Plath said that “perhaps Hsu is correct, and effective management isn’t infinitely scalable, as he suggests in this piece.”

“But, it certainly does scale just fine past $1 trillion or $2 trillion in total assets, as the other national banks clearly demonstrate.”