Bankruptcy judge approves another K&W non-core property sale

A U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge approved Friday selling for $650,000 a non-core K&W Cafeteria Inc. property in Cornelius. The property at 20611 Cuttler Court is being sold to Damien and Vickki Murphy.

It is the latest in K&W’s effort to sell seven non-core properties as part of its bankruptcy reorganization plan.

In March, Richard Ruby agreed to pay $4.35 million in cash for a 2.73-acre property known as Regatta Island Drive in Cornelius. K&W listed it at $6 million.

Another non-core property sold was a residence at 705 Polo Oaks Drive in Winston-Salem for $163,000 to Anneliese Wall.

On June 23, K&W’s Chapter 11 reorganization plan was confirmed, which calls for keeping 14 stores open while paying off largest creditor Truist Financial Corp. by July 1, 2022.

The plan lists Truist with $7.77 million in secured claims against K&W. The sale of non-core K&W-owned properties would be the main mechanism for how Truist would be repaid.

