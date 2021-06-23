Bankruptcy judge approves K&W Cafeteria's reorganization plan

K&W had 18 restaurants open at the time of the bankruptcy filing, including three in Winston-Salem and 14 in North Carolina.

It now has 14 locations, including those on Healy Drive and on Hanes Mill Road in Winston-Salem. It has closed the South Park location off Peters Creek Parkway.

K&W said it had 1,035 employees when it entered bankruptcy, but was down to 834 employees as of the Dec. 23 filing.

Plan details

The initial bankruptcy filing listed K&W with assets of more than $30 million.

The company has liabilities of more than $22 million. The restaurant chain has between 100 and 199 creditors.

Kahn’s approval was expected after K&W and Truist reached an agreement on how the bank would be reimbursed.

The bank could not be reached for comment Wednesday on the judge’s approval. It said on March 31 that “we don’t comment on client relationships.”

The K&W debt owed to Truist includes a $6.73 million Paycheck Protection Plan (PPP) loan and a $10.95 million lien claim on accounts, inventory, equipment, parts and general intangibles.