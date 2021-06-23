Bankruptcy judge approves K&W Cafeteria's reorganization plan

A federal Bankruptcy Court judge has confirmed K&W Cafeteria Inc.’s Chapter 11 reorganization plan, which calls for keeping 14 stores open while paying off largest creditor Truist Financial Corp. by July 1, 2022.
K&W, a Winston-Salem-based staple of Southern comfort foods for 84 years, filed for Chapter 11 protection on Sept. 2 as the latest step in a corporate downsizing that began before the COVID-19 pandemic.
K&W submitted its reorganization plan on March 31. Judge Benjamin Kahn for the federal Middle District of N.C. approved the plan Tuesday.
“Confirmation of the plan is in the best interest of the debtor, its estate, creditors and all other parties in interest,” Kahn wrote.
K&W president Dax Allred said Wednesday the company “is grateful our Chapter 11 reorganization plan has been accepted.”
“Although our geographic footprint has contracted, we look forward to operating K&W Cafeterias as a profitable, debt-free company going forward.
“Our reorganization effort and continued operations would not be possible without the selfless dedication of each K&W team member and the continued loyalty our guests have shown during this difficult chapter in our 84-year history.”
After K&W failed to attract what it considered to be an adequate bid for the company’s assets in December, its owners and management changed course with the approved reorganization plan.
K&W had 18 restaurants open at the time of the bankruptcy filing, including three in Winston-Salem and 14 in North Carolina.
It now has 14 locations, including those on Healy Drive and on Hanes Mill Road in Winston-Salem. It has closed the South Park location off Peters Creek Parkway.
K&W said it had 1,035 employees when it entered bankruptcy, but was down to 834 employees as of the Dec. 23 filing.
Plan details
The initial bankruptcy filing listed K&W with assets of more than $30 million.
The company has liabilities of more than $22 million. The restaurant chain has between 100 and 199 creditors.
Kahn’s approval was expected after K&W and Truist reached an agreement on how the bank would be reimbursed.
The bank could not be reached for comment Wednesday on the judge’s approval. It said on March 31 that “we don’t comment on client relationships.”
The K&W debt owed to Truist includes a $6.73 million Paycheck Protection Plan (PPP) loan and a $10.95 million lien claim on accounts, inventory, equipment, parts and general intangibles.
The PPP loan to K&W was one of the largest granted to a North Carolina business. The U.S. Treasury Department listed the top PPP loan range at between $5 million and $10 million.
Kahn’s order included that K&W and Truist have confirmed forgiveness of the K&W PPP loan has been approved by the U.S. Small Business Administration.
The plan lists Truist with $7.77 million in secured claims against K&W. The sale of non-core K&W-owned properties would be the main mechanism for how Truist would be repaid.
The debt owed to Truist is required to be reduced to $4.6 million on the date the reorganization plan goes into effect and paid off completely, with interest, by June 30, 2022.
The order lists K&W with $9.5 million on deposit in its restructuring account, some of which came from the selling of six non-core properties for a combined $6.5 million in actual or expected net proceeds. Another non-core property has a $650,000 bid awaiting Kahn’s approval.
K&W said it would receive $2.99 million from an insurance policy with Guardian Insurance. About $2 million would go into a debtor-in-possession account for working capital, with the rest transferred to the plan consummation account.
336-727-7376