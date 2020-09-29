Bankruptcy judge approves selling Remington assets to seven buyers

A federal bankruptcy court judge approved Tuesday Vista Outdoor Inc.'s $81.4 million offer for the largest portion of Remington Outdoor Co. Inc.'s assets.

However, the fate of Remington's operations and 103 employees in Madison remains unclear.

On July 27, Remington entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for the second time in nearly 2½ years, declaring between $100 million and $500 million in both assets and liabilities.

Remington spokesman Billy Hogue told the Observer-Dispatch of Utica, N.Y., in August that “the bankruptcy impacts all of our employees at all of our sites: Ilion, Huntsville, Ala., Madison, N.C., Lonoke, Ark. — every single employee.”

Vista, a firearms competitor of Remington, announced its winning offer in a statement Sunday. It won the bid for Remington's ammunition and accessories business, including its plant in Lonoke, Ark., along with the company's brand and trademarks.

Vista's statement did not specifically mention Remington's operations in Madison in western Rockingham County.

Vista officials could not be immediately reached for comment about whether it acquired the Madison operations. Rockingham economic officials said Tuesday they did not have an update on the Madison facilities.