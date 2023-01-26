Bankruptcy judge approves United Furniture's Chapter 11 trustee

The Chapter 11 trustee for a collapsed United Furniture Industries Inc. was approved Wednesday by a federal Bankruptcy Court judge.

Derek Henderson was selected as the trustee by a federal bankruptcy trustee after being signed off on by United and its creditors, led by Wells Fargo & Co.

The Chapter 11 motion approved Jan. 18 for United gives the manufacturer the opportunity to direct the sale of its assets with the oversight of a trustee.

United unexpectedly shut down Nov. 22, immediately ending employment and health insurance benefits for 530 Triad employees and about 2,700 companywide. Among its assets is the 850,000-square-foot production facility at 401 W. Hanes Mill Road in Winston-Salem.

Wells Fargo filed a motion for Chapter 7 liquidation of the manufacturer’s assets and the appointment of a bankruptcy trustee.

The bank said in a Dec. 30 court filing requesting the Chapter 7 liquidation of United that it is owed $99.21 million in secured debt. However, the bank acknowledged it “estimates that any recoveries from liquidation of (United’s) collateral will result in a recovery equal to a fraction of this amount.”