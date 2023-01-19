Bankruptcy judge gives United Furniture opportunity to sell assets

A federal Bankruptcy Court judge is giving United Furniture Industries Inc. the opportunity to direct the sale of its assets, but requiring the oversight of a trustee.

Judge Selene Maddox, of the Northern District of Mississippi, ruled Wednesday in favor of United's Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection motion.

Maddox gave herself the discretion to appoint a Chapter 11 trustee. She said she would file by Feb. 1 her memorandum opinion and order.

United made promotional- to mid-priced upholstered furniture in the U.S. under its brand and the Lane Home Furnishings brand. The manufacturer also imported wooden bedroom and dining furniture.

Among its assets is the 850,000-square-foot production facility at 401 W. Hanes Mill Road in Winston-Salem, where it had 271 employees as recently as July.

Wells Fargo & Co., United's largest creditor, filed a motion for Chapter 7 liquidation of the manufacturer's assets and the appointment of a bankruptcy trustee.

The bank said in a statement Thursday that it "is pleased and agrees with Judge Maddox’s ruling to appoint a Chapter 11 trustee."

"This thoughtful decision should offer a transparent, fair and orderly process to administer the estate and maximize asset value to help all of UFI’s customers, vendors and creditors.”

Wells Fargo said in a Dec. 30 court filing requesting the Chapter 7 liquidation of United that it is owed $99.21 million in secured debt.

However, the bank acknowledged it “estimates that any recoveries from liquidation of (United’s) collateral will result in a recovery equal to a fraction of this amount.”

The United bankruptcy motions are the company’s first formal legal response since it unexpectedly shut down on Nov. 22.

The shutdown immediately ended the employment and health insurance benefits of about 530 Triad workers and about 2,700 overall in three states.

Legal manuevering

United's Chapter 11 motion focuses foremost on how the sale of its assets would be handled.

Wells Fargo claims United’s Chapter 11 motion “is an exercise in revisionist history” and only benefits the manufacturer’s majority owner, David Belford.

Wells Fargo said Belford’s family trust “would be a beneficiary of UFI’s proposed plan should its bankruptcy case be converted to a proceeding under Chapter 11 ... to the detriment of all creditors.”

“In its own words, UFI’s main goal in bankruptcy is to run a sale process for the company’s real-estate portfolio which UFI claims to potentially have in excess of $50 million in unencumbered value.”

Wells Fargo disputes that value assessment.

“It is unclear who this proposed sale process would benefit other than UFI’s real-estate secured creditors and UFI’s largest equity holder (Belford),” the bank said.

Wells Fargo has pulled no punches in its court filings.

It claims United has performed post-shutdown “various instances of conduct found to establish a lack of integrity,” “gross mismanagement,” “ongoing incompetence,” and “conflicts of interest” involving Belford, and “lack of credibility and creditor confidence.”

Belford made the decision to shut down United.

United claims Wells Fargo’s motion for an interim trustee was filed “solely to hinder the company’s liquidation plan” and that “there is zero proof whatsoever of fraud, dishonesty or gross management” by United’s owner, board of directors or executive team.

United said it hired Kimberly Harper as chief financial officer on Dec. 1 to lead its attempt to “wind down the company ... to preserve the company’s assets, prevent loss to the estate and develop a strategy to maximize the company’s value to all stakeholders.”

Those steps involve Harper negotiating with creditors and handling human resources issues. United cited the hiring of a chief restructuring officer and an outside general counsel.

As such, United claimed that the Wells Fargo motion for an interim trustee is unnecessary.

United filed on Jan. 6 its response to Wells Fargo’s petition, saying it is “founded upon false and misleading statements” and is “premised on inaccurate and grossly misleading allegation.”

According to a court filing, United has committed at least $10 million toward the Chapter 11 process, which Wells Fargo said “is insufficient.”

Wells Fargo said that “immediate steps must be taken to install an (interim bankruptcy) trustee to immediately take control of, and with Wells Fargo’s assistance, liquidate the alleged debtor’s assets in order to preserve and maximize the value of UFI’s assets for the benefit of all creditors.”

“Moreover, the magnitude of claims and issues are accelerating,” Wells Fargo said, and “a Chapter 11 process is impossible in this case with UFI having been shut down for more than 50 days, irrevocably damaging the value of any going concern sale prospects.”