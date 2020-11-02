Bankruptcy judge OKs K&W's sale plan. Bid deadline set for Dec. 8.

"The company will continue to serve guests during the restructuring, in accordance with all local coronavirus-related operating restrictions," company president Dax Allred said in a Sept. 14 statement. "This filing follows the recent closure of six unprofitable locations and will allow the company to reduce its debt and improve liquidity."

Asset sale details

The initial K&W bankruptcy filing listed assets of more than $30 million. The company has liabilities of more than $22 million, of which $12.56 million is with creditors holding secured claims on property, and the rest unsecured claims. It has between 100 and 199 creditors.

On Oct. 5, K&W was granted permission to hire SC&H Group Inc., based in Baltimore, “to assist the debtor in connection with a potential transaction or series of transactions … that may involve a sale or transfer of assets of the debtor to a buyer.”

According to the Oct. 9 filing, SC&H has made outreach calls to 70 potential prospects, but had not identified a stalking-horse bidder.

"We have no additional comment around the sale of the business as a going concern beyond our Chapter 11 filing and the motion to employ SC&H to assist with that effort," Allred said Oct. 12.