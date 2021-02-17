Bankruptcy judge OKs sale of local K&W property

A U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge has approved K&W Cafeteria Inc.’s sale of a company-owned, but non-core property, at 705 Polo Oaks Drive in Winston-Salem.
The property had a list price of $159,000. It was sold for $163,000 to Anneliese Wall.
In December, the judge approved the sale of a 3,621-square-foot lakefront home and a residential lot in the Lake Norman area.
The lakefront home at 20703 Pointe Regatta Drive was sold to Cottons Cove LLC, owned by David Baker, for $1.3 million. The lakefront home was built in 1990. It has four bedrooms with three full and two half bathrooms.
The lot at 20221 Sloop Court was sold for $170,000 to Desyers LLC, with Sharon Meyers listed as owner.
Richard Craver
