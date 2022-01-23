Banks bend to political, socioeconomic pressure in amending overdraft fee policies

The technology evolution of the financial services industry has produced a heightened level of competition between traditional and fintech banks for basic customer accounts.
So much so that many national, super-regional and regional banks are preparing to forego a significant and controversial source of revenue — overdraft fees — to retain and attract consumers, particularly young adults and lower-income households.
Overdraft fees have averaged about $35 per incident in recent years at most banks.
In recent weeks, Bank of America Corp., Truist Financial Corp. and Wells Fargo & Co. unveiled changes to personal checking accounts that sharply reduce or eliminate overdraft fees, while retaining many overdraft protections.
The banks followed similar announcements made in December by Ally Financial, Capital One and PNC Financial Services Group.
Forbes magazine questions whether the trend has enough momentum nationally that 2022 could effectively represent the end of overdraft fees.
“This is not an industry that would normally turn away from over $15 billion in annual revenue,” said Bowman Gray IV, a local independent stockbroker.
“That is, until the public took notice that this was $15 billion being made off of people who literally do not have any money.
“I am sure we will see new and creative ‘user convenience fees’ of some sort appear elsewhere within the industry to attempt to make up for the loss of this particular revenue source,” Gray said.
Truist said its Truist One checking account products will launch this summer as part of what will become its top customer offerings. It will include two personal checking accounts with no overdraft fees.
“Truist’s new deposit products address our clients’ biggest challenges, including point-of-sale declined purchases, a lack of access to short-term credit to bridge unexpected shortfalls, and the real-world impacts of unexpected fees,” the bank said.
“Long term, this is a win-win for all of our stakeholders, as it will increase client acquisition, particularly next-gen clients, enhanced deposit growth and simply improve the overall client experience,” Bill Rogers, Truist’s chief executive, said during an analyst conference call Tuesday.
“Truist One banking will be our new flagship differentiated and disruptive suite of checking solutions that redefine everyday banking and accelerate our journey towards purposeful growth.”
Rogers acknowledged that “in the near term, however, there will be a financial cost, both as the result of the introduction of Truist One and the reduction of other fees.”
“We expect these changes collectively to result in an approximately $300 million, or almost 60% reduction in overdraft-related revenue, by 2024.”
Meanwhile, Wells Fargo has estimated an annual $700 million decline in fee revenue related to changes in its overdraft and nonsufficient fee policies.
Background
Overdraft fees are designed to discourage customers from spending once their checking account is depleted.
The original intent of overdraft and non-sufficient fund fees in the 1970s was “simply to discourage bad behavior on the part of customers,” said Tony Plath, a retired finance professor at UNC Charlotte and former banker.
“If you overdrew your account more than three times per month over a two- or three-month period, we closed your account.
“We didn’t view the service fees as a way to make money,” Plath said. “Rather, they were form of moral persuasion, a way to encourage good financial behavior on the part of our customers.”
Plath said that mindset changed during the 1980s when overdraft/NSF charges evolved “into a big-time source of fee income in an era when banks were searching earnestly for new sources of non-interest volatile income.”
At $35 per overdraft, those fees can add up quickly, particularly for households living paycheck to paycheck.
A 2021 FinHealth Spend Report found that nearly half of vulnerable households with checking accounts report having had an overdraft 9.6 times per year on average.
The federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has said that overdraft fees could discourage unbanked individuals from pursuing bank accounts.
Political pressure
The recent overdraft announcements come about five weeks after the CFPB placed a brighter spotlight on bank overdraft fees with both Bank of America and Wells Fargo at the center of attention.
The agency issued a report in December on the revenue stream that banks have gained from overdraft and non-sufficient fund fees.
The agency said those fees generated $15.47 billion in 2019, of which JPMorgan Chase & Co., Wells Fargo and Bank of America gained 44% of the total reported for banks with more than $1 billion in total assets.
The CFRB said the $15.47 billion in overdraft and non-sufficient fund fees “made up close to two-thirds of reported fee revenue (for 2019), emphasizing banks’ heavy reliance on such fees.”
The CFPB also found that “while small institutions with overdraft programs charged lower fees on average, consumer outcomes were similar to those found at larger banks.”
“Rather than competing on quality service and attractive interest rates, many banks have become hooked on overdraft fees to feed their profit model,” CFPB director Rohit Chopra said in a statement. “We will be taking action to restore meaningful competition to this market.”
Greg McBride, chief financial economist analyst for Bankrate.com, said overdraft fees “have been in the regulatory and legislative crosshairs for years.”
“Banks are realizing that changes are coming whether they like it or not. Some banks likely feel it is better to stake out the new boundaries of overdraft on their own than be told what they are.”
Chris Marinac, an analyst with Janney Montgomery Scott, said that since CFPB “is making this a central issue, Truist cannot ignore the overdraft fee issue even though the company had not been reliant on these fees.”
“The Truist fee stream is far more diversified than other regional banks.”
Cable comparison
Lee Burrows, chief executive of Banks Street Partners of Atlanta, compared the banks’ overdraft fee changes to how the major cable companies have had to adjust to the growth in internet streaming groups, such as Hulu, Sling and YouTube TV.
“The cable companies are making customer-friendly choices they wouldn’t have on their own because of increasing demand for streaming services,” Burrows said.
Burrows said that providing overdraft relief “is just a changing cost of doing business, and the initiative is difficult to resist because of political pressure and fintech competition.”
“If there were one pressure point alone, I don’t think we would see this shift in policy, and the banks might hold out,” Burrows said.
“But there are multiple pressure points, which cause a perception problem that is too much for the big banks to ignore.”
McBride said there is “increased focus and reputational risk regarding a fee that falls most heavily on younger and lower income consumers.”
“Many younger consumers are favoring fintechs and the ‘no overdraft’ model over the traditional banks.
“There is some risk for traditional banks that the customers of the future don’t materialize if they don’t start attracting them now,” McBride said. “The decision to walk back overdraft fees and take the revenue hit now is, on some level, done with an eye to the future.”
Truist changes
The Truist One checking accounts represent the bank’s adjustments to overdraft fees based on customer feedback.
Getting that feedback dates back before BB&T Corp. completed in December 2019 its $33.5 billion purchase of SunTrust Banks Inc., according to Brant Standridge, Truist’s chief retail community banking officer.
Standridge said evaluating checking accounts was part of a comprehensive review of BB&T and SunTrust’s customer-focused products “to do something better” with Truist’s offerings.
“We found there was a lot of concerns with clients around fees in general, and specifically fees that are unplanned or unanticipated.”
Truist plans to offer two personal checking accounts with no overdraft fees, while allowing up to a $100 “balance buffer” to qualified customers who had been using overdrafts as a short-term financial option. Paying back that buffer could be in the form of a short-term loan with an interest rate included.
The bank also plans to discontinue returned item, negative account balance and overdraft protection transfer fees for all existing personal accounts.
There will be an alternative checking account product for customers “who want simplicity and control without overdraft fees.” This new product targets customers who might look at check cashing and payday lenders as short-term options.
There’s also a deposit-based line of credit between $50 and $750, available to eligible clients, that does not rely on traditional credit scores for qualification.
“For clients who frequently face overdraft challenges, Truist will actively partner to offer help and share consultative advice regarding these new offerings,” the bank said.
Wells Fargo changes
In September 2020, Wells Fargo launched Clear Access Banking, a consumer bank account that charges no overdraft fees. It has more than 1.1 million customers.
Wells Fargo’s planned checking account changes include: earlier access to direct deposits; a 24-hour grace period before incurring any overdraft fees; the elimination of several fees; and a new short-term loan product available by the end of 2022.
Bank of America announced changes that include: plans to eliminate non-sufficient funds fees and eliminate the ability to overdraft funds at an ATM, both beginning in February; reduce overdraft fees from $35 to $10, beginning in May; and eliminate the typical $12 transfer fee associated with its Balance Connect for overdraft protection service in May.
Wells Fargo said that by March 31, customers enrolled in Wells Fargo’s Overdraft Protection service “will no longer pay a fee when funds from a linked account are used to cover transactions on the customer’s checking account.”
“The enhancements we’re announcing add to changes we’ve made previously and give our customers more choice and flexibility in meeting their needs,” Mary Mack, chief executive of Wells Fargo Consumer and Small Business Banking, said in a statement.
Wells Fargo said it expects that the $700 million annual loss in overdraft fee revenue “may be partially offset by other fees due to higher levels of activity, as well as the expiration of various fee-related waivers that were in place in 2021.”
Meanwhile, Bank of America said its overdraft changes “will lead to overdraft fee revenues being reduced by 97% from 2009 levels.”
Wells Fargo history
In April 2016, the U.S. Supreme Court denied Wells Fargo’s appeal of a $203 million judgment against the bank involving overdraft fees.
A federal district court judge in California ordered the bank to pay the judgment for altering the processing order of debit-card transactions to boost overdraft fees.
The case, at its essence, is about a strategy by many financial institutions that they clear debit-card transactions from largest to smallest amounts — rather than clearing them as the transactions enter the bank — to maximize overdraft fees.
As a result of the changes, some customers were charged daily multiple overdrafts. Fees typically range between $25 and $35 per overdraft transaction.
Banks have argued that customers prefer having their largest transactions clear first because those tend to represent payments for significant monthly obligations.
Wells has argued that customers can’t sue under California law over how the bank deals with debit-card transactions because its practices are regulated by federal laws that allow Wells Fargo to determine its own methods for calculating fees.
Still, the bank ended the largest-to-smallest processing policy in 2011.
Analysts’ responses
Another likely factor in the overdraft fee changes is “shareholder and public pressure resulting in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) efforts,” Gray said.
Gray said the banks also hope to “show shareholders that it is possible to be profitable and have a social conscience at the same time.”
“With low unemployment, the banks see an opportunity to possibly create new relationships with people who are working again by offering accounts without any overdraft fees, and be quite public about these new accounts,” Gray said.
The recent impact of inflation of consumers may have persuaded the banks off the fence in terms of deemphasizing overdraft fees, said Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University.
As inflation rises, banks need to do things to keep people from withdrawing their money and putting it into alternatives, such as crypto or the myriad of online banks that have no fees, especially since banks are still loathe to raise interest rates on savings deposits,” Madjd-Sadjadi said.
“One of the easiest targets is to reduce fees, which will result in a loss of revenue for them, but also will lessen their political and public relations headaches.
“In addition, with a lot of emphasis being placed on the disparate impact that these fees have on the poor, this can be a way to obtain political capital to fight against other proposed regulatory changes that may be proposed if they are not seen to be doing something to address this inequality.”
