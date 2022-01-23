Banks bend to political, socioeconomic pressure in amending overdraft fee policies

The CFPB also found that “while small institutions with overdraft programs charged lower fees on average, consumer outcomes were similar to those found at larger banks.”

“Rather than competing on quality service and attractive interest rates, many banks have become hooked on overdraft fees to feed their profit model,” CFPB director Rohit Chopra said in a statement. “We will be taking action to restore meaningful competition to this market.”

Greg McBride, chief financial economist analyst for Bankrate.com, said overdraft fees “have been in the regulatory and legislative crosshairs for years.”

“Banks are realizing that changes are coming whether they like it or not. Some banks likely feel it is better to stake out the new boundaries of overdraft on their own than be told what they are.”

Chris Marinac, an analyst with Janney Montgomery Scott, said that since CFPB “is making this a central issue, Truist cannot ignore the overdraft fee issue even though the company had not been reliant on these fees.”

“The Truist fee stream is far more diversified than other regional banks.”

