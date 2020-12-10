Banning menthol cigarettes doesn't appear to be FDA priority entering 2021

22nd Century said again this week that it “believes that authorization of the company's (modified-risk tobacco) application is imminent.” The application was the subject of a FDA review on Feb 14.

The company said it is prepared to begin shipping its very-low-nicotine cigarettes within 90 days of FDA authorization.

If the FDA does implement very-low nicotine standards in traditional cigarettes, the end result could be 22nd Century having a sharp increase in revenue and a potential buyout by a global tobacco manufacturer.

However, some analysts continue to question the appeal of very-low nicotine traditional cigarettes, and whether they could lead smokers to more consumption to obtain the nicotine levels to which they are accustomed.

Investors have kept 22nd Century's share price on a rollercoaster ride over the past year.

The 52-week share price range is 55 cents to $2.24, the latter reached Thursday before finishing up 19.1%, or by 34 cents, to $2.12.

"We believe the FDA’s focus is going to revolve around the evaluation of premarket tobacco applications of deemed products, notably e-cigarettes, in the next few months," the Barclays analysts said.

"We acknowledge that a new FDA commissioner might be appointed under the Biden administration, and it could lead to a change in FDA’s agenda with respect to tobacco."

