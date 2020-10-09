Baptist, Atrium Health merge into a 'single enterprise,' health care systems say

The local concern about the Charlotte campus is that it could eventually draw resources from the Winston-Salem campus or even lure the medical school itself from Winston-Salem.

Dr. Julie Ann Freischlag, Wake Forest Baptist's chief executive and medical school dean, said on April 10, 2019, that she and the majority of the existing medical school faculty would remain in Winston-Salem and that the Charlotte medical school would gain new faculty and use providers within the Atrium hospital system.

The commitment to a second Wake Forest School of Medicine campus would fulfill a long-sought goal of Atrium officials and Charlotte civic and elected officials: to have a medical school in Charlotte.

Nathan Hatch, president of Wake Forest University, has said the goal "has been to come together to create a new model for world-class academic healthcare in our country. I believe our strategic combination has set this worthy undertaking in motion."

The systems said in April 2019 that their goals with their collaboration include educating nearly 3,200 total health care learners across more than 100 specialized training programs each year and investing in the Translational Research and Population Health Center in Winston-Salem that will gain access to thousands of clinical trials across the region at Atrium Health’s 39 locations.