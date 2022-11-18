Baptist gains state approval for Greensboro ambulatory surgical center

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist has received state health regulatory approval to open a $30.13 million multispecialty ambulatory surgical facility in Greensboro, according to a certificate-of-need approval posted Friday.

The filing was focused on N.C. Division of Health Service Regulation granting approval to transfer to the new Greensboro center the equipment from two operating rooms at High Point Surgery Center and one operating room at Premier Surgery Center.

The center would be located at 2909 Horse Pen Creek Road in Greensboro.

The center would have no more than three operating and three procedure rooms. It would offer surgical specialties in otolaryngology, ophthalmology, orthopaedics (including spine), plastics and urology.

According to the filing, Baptist has until Feb. 1 to acquire the land for the center. The estimated opening date is Oct. 1, 2024.

Baptist projects serving 1,374 patients at the center in its first year, and 2,158 in Year 3. About 60% of those patients would be from Guilford County.