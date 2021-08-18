Baptist gets a new name: Atrium Health launches its brand in lead role for the Triad

Atrium Health's acquisition of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center includes — starting Wednesday — being the first brand listed for the combined organization in the Triad.
As a result, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist is now the branding for Triad entities previously known as Wake Forest Baptist Health.
All Wake Forest Baptist hospitals are included: the main Ardmore campus and in Bermuda Run, High Point, Lexington and Wilkesboro.
The combined entity will remain branded as Atrium Health in Charlotte. Wake Forest School of Medicine is not affected.
"There are no immediate changes to signage, but we can expect to begin seeing changes later this fall," Atrium said.
The shift to Atrium Health being the primary branding for the system in the Triad had been expected.
Atrium, based in Charlotte, formed a partnership with Wake Forest Baptist in 2019 with the primary intent at that time establishing a Charlotte medical school. It went on to acquire Wake Forest Baptist in October 2020.
Atrium's Triad entity has more than 20,000 employees, which includes nearly 3,000 physicians, more than 1,300 faculty and 1,000 students. Atrium overall has 70,000 employees.
“We were pleased we were able to retain our legacy brand, which is so important to our region, to Winston-Salem and to our affiliation with Wake Forest University," Dr. Julie Ann Freischlag said.
The news release listed Freischlag as chief executive of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, dean of Wake Forest School of Medicine and chief academic officer for Atrium.
Eugene Woods, Atrium's president and chief executive, said the announcement "of our new Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist brand is a tremendous milestone in our quest to be the national destination for care."
The system said it will launch a branding and marketing campaign to promote the new name in the Triad.
“People in the North Central and Western North Carolina will soon see our new brand rolled out in advertising and marketing materials, followed by signage and other types of branding in all locations over the next year,” said Denise Potter, chief communications, marketing and media officer for Atrium in the Triad.
“The brand carries the Atrium Health Tree of Life logo, which represents the enterprise’s commitments and mission, as a symbol of hope and rejuvenation, preservation and regeneration of life."
Medical school
Charlotte is the largest city in the U.S. without a four-year medical school, and the school has been long been a goal of the city’s civic and elected officials.
In February, Atrium unveiled illustrations of the planned campus, which is to feature a seven-story main building, a large tower and a fountain area. Atrium has not disclosed how much it will spend on the medical school.
Freischlag said in March that construction will begin in the first quarter of 2022. The campus is scheduled to be ready for students in 2024.
The medical school began in March sending students to Atrium’s Carolinas Medical Center as part of its clerkship rotations that include providing care in the emergency department and operating rooms.
There are plans to start the first class with 48 students and a goal of up to 100 students in future classes.
The next step will be the medical school submitting an application to the Liaison committee in 2022 to seek approval to expand instruction for the program to include years one and two.
Woods has said the medical school could have 1,600 educators and a diverse mix of 3,200 students.
Other projects
Work commenced in April on the $450 million tower for the main Ardmore campus with a completion goal of the end of 2025. The tower will be built where Parking Deck B stands.
First up: creating two pads for helicopter traffic on the top of Parking Deck C, which is near the emergency department and the Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Once that is done, demolition of Parking Deck B will commence. An additional helipad will be built on top of the tower.
The tower will house an emergency department, operating rooms and intensive care unit and would be built atop an existing parking deck. It will feature new operating rooms with adult intensive care units, along with radiology, pathology and other related services.
The tower is a key element in Atrium's commitment to make $3.4 billion in planned investments for Wake Forest Baptist and its communities through 2030.
On March 16, Wake Forest Baptist disclosed plans to build a new Brenner Children’s Hospital outpatient center in the Triad, representing an investment of at least $30 million.
A site for the proposed 45,000- to 50,000-square-foot multi-level building has not been determined.
The children’s outpatient center will offer pediatric clinics and services, including more than a dozen specialties and subspecialties, along with imaging, an on-site lab and pharmacy services.
