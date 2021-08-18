Baptist gets a new name: Atrium Health launches its brand in lead role for the Triad

Freischlag said in March that construction will begin in the first quarter of 2022. The campus is scheduled to be ready for students in 2024.

The medical school began in March sending students to Atrium’s Carolinas Medical Center as part of its clerkship rotations that include providing care in the emergency department and operating rooms.

There are plans to start the first class with 48 students and a goal of up to 100 students in future classes.

The next step will be the medical school submitting an application to the Liaison committee in 2022 to seek approval to expand instruction for the program to include years one and two.

Woods has said the medical school could have 1,600 educators and a diverse mix of 3,200 students.

Other projects

Work commenced in April on the $450 million tower for the main Ardmore campus with a completion goal of the end of 2025. The tower will be built where Parking Deck B stands.

First up: creating two pads for helicopter traffic on the top of Parking Deck C, which is near the emergency department and the Comprehensive Cancer Center.