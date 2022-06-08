Baptist reports $611M in community benefit spending in 2020-21

The first full year of the COVID-19 pandemic did not have a significant impact on Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist's community benefit spending for fiscal 2020-21.

Baptist said Wednesday that the spending reached a record $611.2 million for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021, up $15 million from the previous report.

That's also compared with $580.8 million for fiscal 2018-19, $450.6 million for 2017-18 and $373.9 million for 2016-17.

Community benefits involve uncompensated care, charity care, plugging Medicaid and Medicare funding gaps, education, research and community-outreach efforts.

The spending jumps from 2016-17 and 2017-18 mostly reflect Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center's acquisitions of High Point and Wilkes medical centers in recent years. Baptist also owns and/or manages Davie and Lexington medical centers.

The N.C. Medical Care Commission requires the annual report.

Baptist has more than 21,000 employees overall. It is the largest employer in Forsyth County at about 14,000.

The system became part of Charlotte-based Atrium on Oct. 9, 2020. A brand change went into effect in August 2021.

“Our researchers and scientists led and contributed to clinical trials to measure the prevalence of COVID-19, help develop a safe and effective vaccine and find new treatments for critically ill patients, and numerous faculty members provided guidance, encouragement and timely information to our region, our state and our nation," Dr. Julie Ann Freischlag, chief executive of Atrium Wake Forest, dean of Wake Forest University School of Medicine and chief academic officer of Atrium Health, said in a statement.

“We joined with our community partners and other health systems and developed innovative ways to increase access to COVID-19 vaccinations, testing and treatments, including in historically marginalized populations and those who live in underserved rural and urban areas throughout our region.

The breakdown

Baptist reported a $1.1 million decrease in unreimbursed care to $393.1 million.

Typically, unreimbursed costs refer to treating patients covered by Medicare, Medicaid and other governmental purposes.

The system’s charity-care spending rose by $2.9 million to $57.8 million. The increase was due primarily "to an increase in patient volumes."

Spending on education and research for medical students and professionals increased $5.6 million to $125.3 million

The system cited — as in previous reports — “increased facility effort in basic science instruction, as well as increased research expenses” in areas that include regenerative medicine, cancer, healthcare innovation, physiology & pharmacology, precision medicine, cancer biology, and clinical/translational science.

Community-health initiatives, operations and donations were up $5 million to $24.3 million.

Among the beneficiaries of the spending were athletic trainer programs at high schools in Alleghany, Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford, Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.

Other beneficiaries were: FaithHealth care initiative; the FIT program at Brenner Children’s Hospital; direct patient assistance that included free prescription drugs; pastoral care counseling through CareNet network; physicians’ community health access; community donations; rapid response team; Hospice/Palliative care services; and COVID-19 related costs.

The system spent $9.7 million, up by $500,000, on subsidized operations for the Downtown Health Plaza health program, the Bethesda and Southside health clinics, School Health Alliance initiative, supportive care and behavioral health service lines, patient transportation, and other direct patient assistance, including skilled nursing.

The commission does not require information about bad debt incurred through uncollected fees for services performed. The Triad's three main healthcare systems have ceased providing that information in their quarterly financial reports to bondholders.

Baptist said that for fiscal 2020-21, it had $96.7 million in bad debt costs, compared with $81.5 million in 2019-20, $65 million in 2018-19 and $49.8 million in 2017-18.

Bad debt typically represents bill payments that it could not collect from patients who had the means to pay.

Benefit comparisons

As a tax-exempt nonprofit organization, Baptist enjoys wide tax benefits.

In exchange for providing community benefits, it qualifies for exemptions on state and federal income taxes, as well as city and county property taxes.

Even though the medical center pays sales taxes on some purchases, it may qualify for a refund of some of that money.

A bipartisan health-care consumer-protection bill has been filed in the state House during the 2022 session at the bequest of state Treasurer Dale Folwell.

HB1039 represents a legislative response to an analysis of North Carolina’s not-for profit and nonprofit hospitals released in October by Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. That analysis was requested by Folwell and the State Health Plan, over which the treasurer has oversight authority.

The analysis determined that many of those hospitals — including the three largest in the Triad — are not fully honoring their charitable mission. A video link to the presentation is at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pL1j4-n3ea8.

The report found North Carolina’s largest nonprofit hospital systems reaped tax breaks worth more than an estimated $1.8 billion in 2019-2020. Across the majority of these systems, charity care spending did not exceed 60% of the value of their tax breaks, according to researchers.

The Johns Hopkins report listed annual projected value of tax exemptions compared with the systems’ disclosed charity care funding.

Baptist was reported with receiving state tax exemptions worth $210.3 million, while providing $54.8 million in charity care.

Atrium was reported with receiving state tax exemptions worth $440.1 million, while providing $260.1 million in charity care.

Novant Health Inc. was reported with receiving state tax exemptions worth $324.1 million, while providing $179.1 million in charity care.

Cone Health was reported with receiving state tax exemptions worth $131.6 million, while providing $105.7 million in charity care.

